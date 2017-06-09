This week, Tech.eu tracked 9 technology M&A transactions, 4 IPOs and 67 tech funding deals totalling about €232 million (abut $260 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel. Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) Berlin-based food delivery startup Delivery Hero has made it official, says it is preparing for a €450 million IPO ‘in the coming months’.

2) French-founded web search infrastructure firm Algolia has raised $53 million in a Series B round led by Accel. New investors that participated in the round include SaaStr, Intercom CSO Des Traynor, InVision CEO Clark Valberg, and AppDynamics chairman Jyoti Bansal alongside existing investors Alven Capital, Point Nine Capital, and Storm Ventures.

3) Swedish investor Kinnevik is selling its remaining 6.6 percent stake in Germany’s Rocket Internet in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

4) Dublin-based Plynk, a money messaging app, has raised €25 million Series A. The round was led by private investment trust Swiss Privée. Plynk was founded in 2015 to address the need for an easy-to-use app to enable money transfers among friends.

5) The European Union is seeking to make it easier for police and law enforcement agencies to retrieve electronic evidence from US tech firms, including directly from cloud storage.

6) Slovakia’s AeroMobil, which is developing a flying vehicle, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Martin S. Hauge, formerly of Creandum. AeroMobil is building a flying car vehicle that it says can switch to flight mode in less than three minutes.

7) Russian security software maker Kaspersky Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft with the European Commission and the German federal cartel office, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

8) Berlin-based social app Jodel has received €6 million from investors in Silicon Valley. The backers include Adam di Angelo, Facebook’s first CTO and founder of Quora, and the Floodgate Fund, with participation from the Global Founders Network and Atlantic Internet.

9) Paris-based travel data marketing tech startup Sépage has been acquired by Travelsoft, the owner of travel distribution and booking platform Orchestra. No terms have been disclosed.

10) Clustree, a French HR tech startup, has raised €7 million in fresh funding. The Series A round was led by Creandum with participation from Idinvest Partners and Alven Capital.

Bonus link: The number of Asian acquisitions of European tech companies almost doubled between 2014 and 2016, according to a new report from investment bank GP Bullhound.

