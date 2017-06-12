Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist: Azkarbot, HoverPin, Ice Cream, Statistics Bot, and Kweri. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

Kweri asks you questions of brilliance and stupidity. Provide correct answers to win. Type ‘Y’ for yes and ‘N’ for no!

Available on Kik, Messenger, Skype, Slack, Telegram

Statistics Bot is a advanced statistic tracking bot for your server, it tracks a number of different events. %serverstats Displays statistics for current server %aboutstats Displays a description of statistics bot %globalstats Displays global statistics for all servers %help Displays help for statistics bot %invitestats Displays & generates an invite link for statistics bot The bot fully supports renaming your server, and gives a nice message when you add it to your server instructs you on how to use it. The bot is not obtrusive and will only message when you want it to.

Available on Discord

Ice Cream Add Ice Cream A Multi-function bot with fun commands! Features: Love Calculator. Music Features Fun Commands Moderation Features 8ball (I trust it) Server info (Displays info about server) Yoda Speak Cleverbot Dice Roll What are you waiting for? Add Ice Cream today!

Available on Discord

Our mission is to help you discover the world in a totally unique way by revealing out-of-the-ordinary places, events, and people where you are and where you wish to visit.

Available on Messenger

This bot reminds Muslims when it’s time for morning and evening prayers and suggests readings. Available on Messenger