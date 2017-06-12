The Cloud Foundry Foundation has a new way to help ease the management of Kubernetes. The group announced today that it will be incubating Kubo, an open source project that originated with Pivotal and Google.

Kubo is designed to make it easier to manage containers using Kubernetes by applying BOSH, technology that’s supposed to make it easier for operations engineers to manage distributed systems. BOSH is the same technology that underpins infrastructure provisioning for the Cloud Foundry runtime, which makes it a fit for the foundation.

“Having it be part of the foundation really allows us to continue the amazing work on it, which is still pretty early days, but [it allows us to] get more people engaged in that effort and get more people involved in the conversation,” said Abby Kearns, the Executive Director of the Cloud Foundry Foundation.

Kubernetes is itself an open source software package that helps with the creation of applications that run across multiple software containers. It originated with Google and is rapidly growing in popularity. However, it can be difficult to manage, which is where Kubo comes in. Cloud Foundry Foundation CTO Chip Childers said that the alternative to Kubo would be a series of configuration management tools and scripts.

“You push containers into Kubernetes, and it does great things,” he said. “But what deployed Kubernetes? What manages Kubernetes?”

The news is part of a series of announcements the open source group made at the Cloud Foundry Summit in Santa Clara, Calif. today. In addition, the foundation is launching a new certification exam that will provide developers a way to prove to employers that they’re familiar with the technology.

Cloud Foundry is designed to make it easier for developers to write software without worrying about the underlying infrastructure powering it. It’s possible to deploy the software in a private data center or on one of the public cloud platforms like Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform.

As enterprises become increasingly concerned about getting locked into one provider or another, Cloud Foundry is supposed to offer greater freedom, while facilitating the implementation of modern development practices like continuous integration.

Minio, a company that creates storage server software, and telecommunications provider Orange have both joined the Cloud Foundry Foundation as silver members, signaling their support for the technology.

The conference officially kicks off tomorrow, and there’s more news expected. Stay tuned.