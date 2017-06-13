Identity authentication startup Trusona today announced funding of $10 million to replace the standard username and password login. Microsoft Ventures led the round, with existing investor Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers joining.

Trusona, which is a mashup of the words “true” and “persona,” provides different services based on the level of security needed. Its first product, Trusona Elite, was launched a year ago to protect sensitive assets like bank transfers, using a hardware token.

Now Trusona is opening access to its technology to the broader public, and the company has recently launched its QR code identification option. Users need to register on the Trusona app, provide their email address, and verify the link sent to them. They then have two options: either access an account from their laptops or TV by scanning a QR code with their phone or press a button directly on the Trusona app if they are accessing the account from their device.

Having your account linked to your email isn’t new, however, or particularly secure, for that matter, as emails get hacked. Trusona founder and CEO Ori Eisen says that users can opt into an extra layer of security by scanning their driver’s license and connecting it to their account in order to verify their identity.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based startup claims to have more than two million users and works across government, media, health care, finance, and education. The company names Celltrust, Cetera Financial Group, and Grand Canyon University as customers. Trusona also has built-in integrations with Salesforce and WordPress.

Today’s capital will be used to increase sales and product development and to grow the company’s team of 15. Founded in 2015, Trusona has raised a total of $18 million to date.