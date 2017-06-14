With Amazon’s Echo now facing competition on multiple fronts, the ecommerce giant is really starting to ramp up the marketing for its voice-enabled intelligent speaker.

As part of a broader “Music Unites” campaign to promote Amazon Music and the Echo on billboards in 15 cities across the U.S. and Europe, Amazon teamed up with Outfront Media and Rapport to launch a 79-foot-tall Amazon Echo replica in the heart of New York’s iconic Times Square.

As with its campaigns in other cities, Amazon’s billboard is designed to promote the Echo’s lyrics’ search feature that lets users search for music armed with just a handful of words that they remember from the song.

With the Times Square installation, Outfront said that the gargantuan aluminium Echo breaks a record for the biggest physical ad install — set by Pepsi (via a giant bottle) way back in the 1940s — with Amazon’s effort weighing in at seven tons and boasting a circumference of 24 feet.

The giant Echo — which, to be clear, doesn’t actually function — sports an LED light ring designed to mimic that of a real-life Echo. It will be on display in Times Square from today until June 25.

The huge marketing campaign is perhaps inspired by the growing number of competitors in the home assistant space. Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the $349 HomePod, following on the heels of Google Home, which went to market late last year.