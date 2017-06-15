Out There Media’s proprietary platform enables mobile operators to monetize their data by connecting them with the world’s leading brands via OTM’s proprietary platform, Mobucks™

VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 15, 2017–

Accel Partners, DCM and Impact Venture Capital co-founder, Dixon Doll, has joined the board of directors and invested in Out There Media (OTM), one of the world’s leading mobile data monetization providers headquartered in Vienna, Austria. OTM is the creator of Mobucks™, a proprietary technology platform that connects the world’s leading brands and agencies with the largest mobile operators to run ‘micro-targeted,’ interactive mobile advertising campaigns at scale, leveraging unique deterministic consumer data.

Dr. Dixon Doll, recent founder of ImpactVC and original founder of Accel Partners and DCM, has been investing in and helping top entrepreneurs around the world realize their company building dreams for more than 35 years. As the founder of the VC industry’s first telecom fund, and recent DirecTV board member, Doll brings invaluable experience for industry segments that OTM operates in – the intersection of telecom, mobile advertising, and data monetization.

“OTM is in a unique position to leverage its global technology and partnerships, creating and dominating a new mobile category with its Mobucks™ offering. It will challenge and disrupt many of the traditional digital advertising players we’re all familiar with,” said Doll. “I’m thrilled to join their top-notch leadership team and help them turn their vision into reality.”

“Dixon is a Silicon Valley legend with an incredible track record of helping innovative companies grow,” said Kerstin Trikalitis, co-founder and CEO of Out There Media. “He realizes what we have accomplished so far and clearly sees the huge potential for us to dominate with Mobucks™ in our new and explosively growing market segment going forward.”

OTM’s ‘micro-targeting at scale’ approach allows brands and agencies to create campaigns with an exceptionally high ROI that typically exceed market averages by 30x times compared to industry benchmarks. OTM currently works with the world’s largest brands, including Unilever, Coca Cola, Pepsi, and Procter & Gamble, connecting them with consumers through some of the largest mobile operators in the world via their proprietary Mobucks™ platform.

The market that OTM serves is estimated to be worth $35B by 2020, according to 451 Research.

To learn more about Out There Media visit: http://www.out-there-media.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615006015/en/

OTM

Addison Huegel, 1-415-315-9629

ahuegel@elevatorpr.com