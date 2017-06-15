Biomedical data analysis company recognized for helping large pharma and government partners accelerate medical discoveries and improve human health

Seven Bridges, the leader in biomedical data analysis, today announced it had received the Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award for the Genomics Informatics Industry.

The award recognizes Seven Bridges’ success in enabling pharmaceutical research and development, in addition to national genomics projects, and establishes the company as the market leader in this fast-growing industry.

“Frost & Sullivan firmly believes Seven Bridges offers a suite of biomedical data analysis tools, along with the scientific team, that make it the go-to provider of genomics informatics solutions for large pharmaceutical companies and national scientific projects,” said Christi Bird Ulan, Senior Research Analyst, at Frost & Sullivan. “For its commitment to reducing bottlenecks and challenges in the genomics industry through its easy-to-use yet high-capability platform, Seven Bridges is the ideal recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award in the genomics informatics industry.”

Seven Bridges builds software to analyze multi-omics and clinical data, accelerating research and improving health outcomes. It combines deep expertise in scientific computation and bioinformatics to support the world’s largest biomedical research projects across industry and government, including the U.S. National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Genomics Cloud pilot, the Million Veteran Program, and Genomics England’s 100,000 Genomes Project. Seven Bridges has been recognized by various publications for its leading role in biomedical data analysis, including three Bio-IT World Best of Show awards-most recently in 2017-and the MIT Technology Review’s 50 Smartest Companies award.

“Seven Bridges is the pioneer developing technologies to help researchers integrate petabyte-scale biomedical data into all stages of their work, which leads to new discoveries and improved health,” said Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, CEO of Seven Bridges. “We are honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan; it validates the work of our team and clients.”

The Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award recognizes companies that provide consistently high standards of product or service quality or innovation. To determine the award recipient, analysts independently evaluate companies across two key factors divided into 10 benchmarking criteria. Seven Bridges received top ratings for both product attributes and business impact, with a clear lead over its competitors in both categories.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company’s Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO’s Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges is the biomedical data analysis company accelerating breakthroughs in genomics research for cancer, drug development and precision medicine. The scalable, cloud-based Seven Bridges Platform empowers rapid, collaborative analysis of millions of genomes in concert with other forms of biomedical data. Thousands of researchers in government, biotech, pharmaceutical and academic labs use Seven Bridges, including three of the largest genomics projects in the world: U.S. National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Genomics Cloud pilot, the Million Veteran Program, and Genomics England’s 100,000 Genomes Project. As the NIH’s only commercial Trusted Partner, Seven Bridges authenticates and authorizes access to one of the world’s largest cancer genomics dataset. Named one of the world’s smartest companies by MIT Technology Review, and a three-time Bio-IT World Best of Show winner, Seven Bridges has offices in Cambridge, Mass.; Belgrade; London; Istanbul; Ankara; and San Francisco.

