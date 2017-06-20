PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 20, 2017–

Tinyclues today announced that marketing veteran Francois Laxalt has joined Tinyclues as Senior Director of Product Marketing.

Francois Laxalt, Senior Director Product Marketing, Tinyclues

Until joining Tinyclues, Laxalt was leading product marketing and product innovation for Neolane, then Adobe Campaign for 10 years. While at Neolane, he was a key player in taking it from being a successful startup to its acquisition by Adobe in 2013 for $600M. Before Neolane, he was head of customer marketing at HSBC France for five years, where he created the customer marketing team and successfully developed CRM, campaign management, business intelligence, and data science strategies. Prior to that, Laxalt spent seven years working for various software companies, including SAS and Data Distilleries as a marketing manager and campaign management expert.

Laxalt will drive Product Marketing including positioning, messaging, innovation and pricing. With the business focusing on international growth, his wide marketing experience, deep understanding of data science and managing business expansion will be a valuable resource.

What attracted Laxalt to Tinyclues? “I left my head of marketing position at HSBC because I envisioned the Neolane solution as the future of marketing. Now as campaign management is becoming a commodity for most marketers, I’m delighted to join Tinyclues as I’m convinced the next major revolution for marketing is bringing intelligence into the game. With our Deep AI for Marketing solution, we can help marketers gain competitive advantage and increase their revenue. It’s an exciting time at Tinyclues as we transition from startup to more of a global role. I’m sure my experience in fast-growing software companies, thought leadership and innovation expertise will help Tinyclues’ get to where we want to be.”

Laxalt has a Master of Science in marketing and datamining from the Pantheon-Sorbonne University where he still teaches Data Science. He is also a talented photographer with several exhibitions to his name. He has been involved with the international environmental charity Earthwatch Institute and with only £500 helped create an ecological vegetable garden that now sells to hundreds of customers, has two staff and provides educational training to children.

Caroline Tailleferd, VP Marketing at Tinyclues, said: “Francois Laxalt is a senior and highly regarded marketer and I’m very proud that he chose to join Tinyclues, when he could have gone anywhere he wanted. I put that down to our shared vision that AI is good news for the future of marketing and marketers. A vision that has attracted over 50 brands to trust Tinyclues to help them drive engagement and revenue from their customers thanks to deep AI-powered marketing.”

Founder and CEO David Bessis commented on recent appointments: “Talent attracts talent. That’s certainly the case at Tinyclues. While we have many exceptional people already working here, we cannot help getting excited when a product marketing professional such as Francois Laxalt joins us. His accomplished track record shows that he has a habit of making things happen. We are very happy to welcome Francois to the Tinyclues team and are glad he’ll be working with us to help the company innovate and grow.”

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading, next generation AI-driven SaaS marketing platform enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Marketers can leverage Tinyclues Action™ easy-to-use, AI augmented interface to efficiently activate customers and orchestrate their marketing agenda to drive revenue and engagement. Tinyclues’ ground-breaking solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to predict the likelihood of any customer to buy any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. As a result, marketers can deliver smart, targeted messages to everyone in their database. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, ClubMed, Fnac, La Redoute, PriceMinister, Rue du Commerce, vente-privee.com, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf.com and more are using Tinyclues to orchestrate more than 400 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile notifications, direct mail, call centers or Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

