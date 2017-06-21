Mobile adtech company Glispa has made its fourth acquisition in 12 months. Today’s target? RelevanTech, a Tel Aviv-based carrier distribution network.

The acquisition of RelevanTech marks another step toward a rounded adtech offering from Glispa. In the last year, its monetization solutions received a boost through the purchase of native programmatic exchange Avocarrot. Acquiring MoneyTap allowed Glispa to create its native monetization platform, Ampiri. And Glispa also recently added Brazilian mobile advertising company MOBILS to its roster, improving its presence in Latin America.

“We cannot disclose the specific amount of money for this acquisition,” Itamar Benedy, CRO at Glispa Global Group told me. “However, we can share that RelevanTech raised $1.2 million from various investors. We plan to scale our teams (including sales, data, and tech) to make the most out of this acquisition and provide our clients with the best possible value through the RelevanTech platform.”

So what does RelevanTech do, and how will it help Glispa?

RelevanTech works with mobile carriers around the world, providing a preloaded app discovery tool for smartphones. This app offers consumers preloaded content and one-click installs, helping the network carrier strengthen brand awareness and customer retention. Of course, that means RelevanTech has a trove of user data, and that’s where Glispa comes in.

Glispa has a reach of over 1 billion users, delivering more than 400 billion ad impressions per month. RelevanTech offers Glispa direct traffic through its user base, which has been acquired through its mobile carrier and device manufacturers partnerships.

Also, Glispa’s Audience Platform (GAP) will receive user-level data on a global scale, thanks to RelevanTech’s network. This provides Glispa’s customers with behavioral and demographic targeting capabilities.

What was it about RelevanTech that made it a better acquisition target for Glispa than other similar solutions?

“For us, assessing the product itself is never enough,” Benedy said. “While RelevanTech created a product that is a perfect match for the current market needs, we always look beyond that as well — at the team itself. To us, the team is the most important factor as overtime products need to evolve. With RelevanTech, we saw a strong and dedicated team of professionals that brought a lot of experience and expertise to the table with both tech and product knowledge, and Glispa could provide much-needed sales and marketing to the product.”

Another Tel Aviv-based solution, IronSource, recently announced a similar pre-loaded solution, but Benedy believes that the combination of RelevanTech’s product and Glispa’s technology changes the alignment of the offering.

“While we compete with any company that provides monetization solutions for carriers and operators, our solution with RelevanTech’s product is more comprehensive than that of IronSource, which has a very niche solution in this area only,” Benedy said. “Therefore, we don’t see them as a direct competitor.”

How soon will Glispa customers be able to leverage RelevanTech data for user acquisition?

“We anticipate that as early as Q4 we will complete the implementation of the RelevanTech platform and be able to provide the valuable solution to our clients,” Benedy said.