Have you ever wished you had a personal assistant to help you find a new job or move up in your career? Well, now you can have one, thanks to the chatbot.

Chatbots know how to interact with people, because they either follow a human-composed set of rules or learn how to communicate via artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Bots that follow rules are more limited and can only answer things they’ve been programmed to understand. They won’t recognize anything that someone didn’t specifically explain to them. AI bots, on the other hand, comprehend language in a way that’s more human. They learn via AI techniques and get better at understanding and responding to language over time.

Chatbots can be used for a number of things, from customer service to entertainment to providing information and advice. Sometimes they work through existing chat interfaces such as Facebook, Messenger, or Slack.

Landing a new job and advancing in your career is one of the many uses for chatbots have. Here are five that can help you to do just that.

Stella is a chatbot that’s made to help businesses find employees and job-seekers land new gigs. The company says it can help businesses reduce the time needed to find a new hire by 80 percent, or from around two months to two weeks.

It uses AI to check a potential candidate’s qualifications to make sure they’re a good match with a company before connecting them with it. Stella also manages candidates’ applications to help improve their chances of getting a job.

The company ensures the privacy of job-seekers by ensuring no one can see they’re on the service except the companies at which they choose to apply for a job, preserving confidentiality for the currently employed. Companies from all sorts of industries use Stella, including some Fortune 500 companies.

When you send in a resume to apply for a job, someone at the company may or may not look at it. Even if they do, it may be just a quick glance — only six seconds, actually. If your resume doesn’t stand out right away, it might not go anywhere.

Mosaic is an AI assistant that can help you craft a resume that will land you a job. It helps you figure out which keywords to use and what traits companies are looking for. It also uses AI to help you edit your resume and find its strengths and weaknesses. Mosaic will provide former military personnel with civilian jobs that correlate to military positions they have held.

The typical American will change jobs at least 10 times in their lifetime. So, it just might be useful to have someone advise you about your career path. That’s exactly what the AI chatbot Wade and Wendy does.

The company divides its services into two separate bots. Wade is the AI-powered career advisor. He’ll help you carve out a career path that works for you and suggest new opportunities.

Wendy is the company’s AI hiring assistant. She learns about your business and then vets potential candidates that will fit well in your company culture.

Newton is another AI assistant that helps job-seekers find employment. You can text the chatbot through Newton’s messaging interface. It will continuously search the web for jobs that are a good match for you and send you position recommendations. As you reply to the assistant’s suggestions, it will utilize AI to fine-tune its knowledge about what you want in a job.

According to the company’s website, companies such as eBay, Airbnb, Intel, Netflix, and Twitter use Newton. The company also plans to soon make its service available on Facebook Messenger.

If you’re a tech worker who’s curious about what kinds of new opportunities could be out there, Woo is the perfect tool for you. To use it, you fill out your wish list of what you want in a job. This could be type of position, location, salary, and other criteria.

Woo then shows your credentials to companies that match your wishes while keeping your identity anonymous. If those companies indicate to Woo that they would indeed be willing to fulfill your employment wishes, they will give you the opportunity to connect with them. Although Woo is meant more for casual perusal than serious job hunting, it could be quite interesting or useful to the right person.

If you’re looking for a new job or wondering about advancing your career, perhaps you should consider a personal job search assistant.

With chatbots, you don’t have to leave your chair or, oftentimes, pay to get some assistance in finding the job of your dreams. So why not give it a try?

Kayla Matthews is a technology and energy IT writer whose work has appeared on Motherboard, MakeUseOf, and Triple Pundit.