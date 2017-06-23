Google built an empire by collecting your data to sell ads, but soon one of Google’s more intrusive methods of data collection is coming to an end.

In a blog post this morning, Google says it will cease scanning Gmail inboxes to personalize ads sometime “later this year.”

The change mirrors how Google’s “G Suite” service for businesses already works — if you or your company pays for Gmail, Google says it never used your inbox to personalize ads.

That doesn’t mean Google’s machines will stop scanning your emails — that’s how features like smart replies and AI assistants work. But Google’s decision may help users feel better about parting with more of their data in the future.