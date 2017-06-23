SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with a first stage that has previously been used to deliver satellites into space. The launch — carrying the first geostationary communications satellite in Bulgaria’s history – is expected to be deployed around 12:10 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on YouTube and a site SpaceX has set up here.

The first-stage rocket was used to launch an Iridium satellite in January. The Bulgarian satellite will be deployed into geostationary transfer orbit 35 minutes after launch; then the Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt a landing on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Adding to the suspense surrounding the launch and landing, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Falcon 9 would experience its highest-ever re-entry force and that the rocket booster may not return.

Falcon 9 will experience its highest ever reentry force and heat in today's launch. Good chance rocket booster doesn't make it back. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2017

Update: At 12:19 p.m. PT, the first-stage booster rocket successfully landed on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. The satellite also deployed successfully at 12:45 p.m. PT. Musk confirmed on Twitter the rocket was “extra toasty and hit the deck hard” but had a good landing.

Rocket is extra toasty and hit the deck hard (used almost all of the emergency crush core), but otherwise good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2017