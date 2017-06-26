Alphabet has signed an agreement with Avis Budget Group to manage Waymo’s fleet of self-driving minivans in Phoenix, the latest in a wave of partnerships between companies seeking their footing in the market for self-driving cars.

For the past year, Alphabet has been working with Chrysler to modify Pacifica Hybrid minivans and integrate Waymo’s self-driving systems. In April, Waymo began offering free rides to Phoenix residents as part of a pilot program. Avis will service and store the minivans but will not maintain self-driving technology such as lidar sensors.

The partnership, first reported by Bloomberg, will last several years but will be non-exclusive. It could also lead to further collaboration. Avis also owns Zipcar, the on-demand car-rental service. Combining Zipcar’s rental model with self-driving technology could help Waymo develop a business model that could challenge Uber. Waymo is also collaborating with Lyft to bring self-driving cars into the mainstream.

The deal echoes in some ways Amazon’s planned purchase of Whole Foods Markets, with a tech giant reaching out to a potential rival to secure the staff and service infrastructure it can’t easily replicate itself. Self-driving car fleets are at once a threat to rental car companies like Avis and an opportunity for them to expand their role in an emerging market, albeit not as a company interacting directly with consumers but more as a backend-service provider.

Shares of Avis initially surged as much as 21 percent on the news and closed the trading session with a 14 percent gain. Even with today’s rally, Avis has declined 45 percent during the past three years, partly because of the threat that ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft pose to traditional car-rental companies.

Update: Avis rival Hertz Global Holdings also rose 13 percent Monday amid reports that Hertz is leasing six Lexus RH450h sports utility vehicles to Apple to use in testing its self-driving technology. While the scope of the Apple-Hertz collaboration is smaller than the Waymo-Avis partnership, it suggests companies in both industries are aligning themselves with allies to strenghten their position in the race to develop autonomous fleets.

Last month, Goldman Sachs published a research report that outlined the potential alliances that could emerge between car-rental companies and the tech industry. As the report noted,