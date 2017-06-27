This week, Travis and Stewart interview Damien Mahoney, who tells us everything we need to know about user-generated content, machine learning, AI, and what the future holds for consumer engagement.

In the news, we discuss the marketing implications of Amazon’s intention to buy Whole Foods, a new study that offers hope for competing ecommerce vendors, and blockchain for advertising.

By listening to this episode of the VB Engage podcast, you will hear:

If you missed last week’s episode, Travis and Stewart talked about artificial intelligence. A lot. In fact, it appears marketing is being taken over by AI, machine learning, and cognitive computing this week, as every piece of relevant news includes an AI element. After the news, we interviewed the one and only David Berkowitz about the future of social media.

Next week, we are chatting with Rishi Dave, the CMO of Dun & Bradstreet. We discuss account-based marketing and how to market and sell more efficiently.

Until next week!