JASK, which provides companies with software to monitor cyber threats, came out of stealth today and announced funding of $12 million in a round co-led by Dell Technologies Capital and TenEleven Ventures. Existing investors Battery Ventures and Vertical Venture Partners also joined.

The San Francisco-based startup deploys software sensors on customer networks to monitor threats and suspicious activity. “Our technology monitors a customer’s entire network internally and externally, while most organizations just monitor externally,” wrote JASK cofounder and CEO Greg Martin, in an email to VentureBeat. “Our AI doesn’t just learn from your network and its vulnerabilities, it also learns by watching how your security team works.”

JASK charges its customers an annual subscription based on the size of the company. According to Martin, the startup has just under 10 customers, including a Fortune 100 financial company and a large government contractor. He views HPE ArcSight, Splunk, and IBM Cognitive Security as competitors.

Prior to founding JASK in 2015, Martin advised the FBI, Secret Service, and NASA on cybersecurity issues. When asked whether these government organizations are adopting new technologies, he replied: “Yes, they now understand well the need to collaborate outside of government to stay agile and keep up with the latest threats and defensive technologies.”

JASK has raised a total of $14.5 million to date and will use the fresh capital to hire more AI engineers. The startup currently has 25 employees.