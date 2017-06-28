Vayyar Imaging is announcing winners of a contest for apps that use its technology for seeing through objects via a sophisticated 3D-imaging sensor.
Applicants to the “Power to the Makers” contest used Vayyar’s sensor for a wide variety of tasks. The winners include apps for converting breath into speech for people with paraplegia, providing backup camera safety for old cars, finding bedbugs, and exposing gas leaks.
Vayyar asked entrants to create consumer apps with its fully programmable, Raspberry Pi-enabled 3D sensor, Walabot. Creators submitted 45 entries on Hackster, with the majority of applications falling into the smart home, health care, and Internet of Things categories.
The Walabot sensor sees through objects using radio frequency technology that breaks through known barriers, bringing highly sophisticated sensing capabilities to your fingertips. The device senses the environment by transmitting, receiving, and recording signals from multiple antennas. The broadband recordings from multiple transmit-receive antenna pairs are analyzed to reconstruct a three-dimensional image of the environment. This makes Walabot useful for many tasks, including 3D imaging through solid objects, target tracking, breath detection, and much more.
The list of winners includes:
- Tracking TV Stand: It uses a Walabot to tilt a monitor to the optimal angle for viewing depending on the audience’s field of view. This one won for the best of the U.S. entrants.
- WalabotFX, Guitar Control: It explores what it would be like to control musical expression using nothing but the position of your guitar in 3D space. It won for the best of Europe.
- Vehicle Rear Vision: It aims to reduce the number of backup collision fatalities by providing older cars with rear vision cameras. It won for the best of China.
- WalaBreath: A completely wireless assistive device for people with paraplegia that converts their breath into audible speech, built in Python.
- Walabot Wheelchair: An early alert system to help wheelchair users avoid collisions.
- Wireless Gas Sensing: A compact wireless sensing system for real-time detection of ammonia.
- Train Me: Shape your dance moves and turn yourself into a good dancer by training under a digital dancing coach.
- Bedbug and Termite Detection: My Pest Control company will field test a Walabot under a variety of conditions to develop proper detection techniques.
- NICU Sleep Monitoring: This uses Wallabot’s contactless radio frequency sensor to monitor newborn babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).
- People Fall Detection: This system can monitor up to five stationary people and determine if someone has fallen.