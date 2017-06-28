Vayyar Imaging is announcing winners of a contest for apps that use its technology for seeing through objects via a sophisticated 3D-imaging sensor.

Applicants to the “Power to the Makers” contest used Vayyar’s sensor for a wide variety of tasks. The winners include apps for converting breath into speech for people with paraplegia, providing backup camera safety for old cars, finding bedbugs, and exposing gas leaks.

Vayyar asked entrants to create consumer apps with its fully programmable, Raspberry Pi-enabled 3D sensor, Walabot. Creators submitted 45 entries on Hackster, with the majority of applications falling into the smart home, health care, and Internet of Things categories.

The Walabot sensor sees through objects using radio frequency technology that breaks through known barriers, bringing highly sophisticated sensing capabilities to your fingertips. The device senses the environment by transmitting, receiving, and recording signals from multiple antennas. The broadband recordings from multiple transmit-receive antenna pairs are analyzed to reconstruct a three-dimensional image of the environment. This makes Walabot useful for many tasks, including 3D imaging through solid objects, target tracking, breath detection, and much more.

Image Credit: Vayyar

The list of winners includes: