O’Dang Selected As One of the Top Three Brands Presented at the Walmart 4th Annual U.S. Manufacturing Open Call

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 30, 2017–

KEEN Growth Capital (“KEEN”), a leading impact investing fund focused on better-for-you food and wellness brands, today announced the acquisition of a material interest in O’Dang, maker of innovative, premium hummus and hummus dressings. This acquisition is part of KEEN Growth Capital’s focus on greater social impact in the areas of nutritional well-being and disease mitigating and life-enhancing science and technology.

KEEN positioned and prepared O’Dang for the 4th Annual Walmart U.S. Manufacturing Open Call on June 28, where more than 500 entrepreneurs from across the country presented at Walmart corporate offices in Bentonville, Ark. Product ideas spanned a broad range of categories, including home decor, apparel, hardware, toys, health and beauty aids, sporting goods and food.

O’Dang was acknowledged by Greg Foran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart U.S. as one of the top three brands of the 500 presented at this event. O’Dang received a commitment to bring in multiple SKUs of hummus to a yet-to-be disclosed number of Walmart stores.

O’Dang Hummus was founded in 2014 by Jesse Wolfe as part of a University of Central Florida business class competition. Mr. Wolfe went on to present O’Dang on TV’s Shark Tank and garnered a deal with two Sharks. Now, as a KEEN portfolio company, O’Dang is poised to garner placement in a number of retailers and grocers nationwide. To attract the whole family, O’Dang currently offers hummus in six flavors: Buffalo Wing Hummus, Pepperoni Pizza Hummus, Queso Hummus, Salsa Hummus, Caramel Apple Crisp Hummus and Chocolate Hummus. Hummus dressings are available in four varieties: Ranch, Caesar, Honey Mustard and Italian. O’Dang hummus products are better-for-you, with lower sodium, fat and calories than most leading brands.

“The new partnership with KEEN is instrumental in taking O’Dang to the next level with major national retailers like Walmart,” said Jesse Wolfe, Founder and CEO of O’Dang. “I am elated by the acknowledgment from Walmart that O’Dang is an innovator, making better-for-you hummus enjoyable for all members of the family. ‘Hummus for All’ is the vision for our brand, making adventures in hummus delicious for everyone, everyday.”

“We are thrilled to partner with founder Jesse Wolfe and O’Dang, an innovative leader in the hummus category. We’re equally excited about the positive reception of this brand at Walmart,” said Jerry Bello, Managing Partner of KEEN Growth Capital. “We think O’Dang will be a hit with consumers nationwide due its broad appeal to the whole family.”

Jonathan Smiga, KEEN Growth Capital Managing Partner added, “We celebrate the fact that O’Dang is inclusive of age, gender and ethnic diversity. Truly, O’Dang is ‘Hummus for All.’ Because of this wide appeal, we anticipate O’Dang will be a high-performing company, yielding substantial returns for all stakeholders.”

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN paves the way for early stage impact brands to flourish. KEEN Growth Capital identifies food, beverage and wellness companies with great potential started by revolutionary-thinking, passionate entrepreneurs. The firm applies trusted skill and passion to develop portfolio brands into highly successful and respected companies. Infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers positive outcomes for stakeholders – and ultimately the consumer. Investors benefit from outstanding returns and society is enriched by healthier products. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.

About O’Dang

O’Dang believes in “Hummus for All.” O’Dang makes premium hummus and hummus dressings that are adventurous and delicious, blending Mediterranean heritage with beloved, relatable American flavors. Exciting taste combinations make O’Dang the everyday hummus brand for the whole family. O’Dang believes in innovation, adventure and inclusion. Visit odanghummus.com for more.

