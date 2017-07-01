The Chevrolet Bolt EV, outfitted with General Motors’ self-driving electric car technology, has finally hits the streets. GM is about to become one of the first automakers to build and mass produce a self-driving electric car that you will actually be able to purchase and drive in the near future. Since January, the American multinational automaker has created 180 cars for testing purposes in places like San Francisco and Detroit.

With the help of Cruise Automation, GM has become the first automaker to install and program their self-driving software under their own roof. Last year, Fiat Chrysler assembled 100 hybrid Chrysler Pacifica minivans. Then, the cars were sent to Waymo — now a sister company to Google but developed initially by the search giant — for hardware and software installation. Assembled at GM’s Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township, Michigan, the Bolt EV is built, wired, and installed with computers and sensors here in the U.S..

Named Motor Trend’s 2017 Car of the Year, the Bolt EV is not your average self-driving electric.

The cars have multiple cameras and 40 sensors across the vehicle. A radar system detects oncoming traffic. LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors on top of the car use lasers to make a three-dimensional map of the area when driving. With the 10.2-inch screen, you have the ability to watch your car drive from a bird’s eye view — seeing both your car plus the area behind and around you, but only if you’re travelling at low speeds. The majority of Americans’ commute is 40 miles round trip, so you won’t have to worry about “plugging-in” for days. The Bolt EV can last for 238 miles per charge.

For the self-driving features, the cars use software from Cruise Automation, a self-driving startup GM bought in 2016. Previous cars using Cruise Automation technology required a click of a button and a dial to adjust the speed and get the car moving. Do you need to keep your hands on the wheel and foot on the gas pedal? That’s optional. It isn’t clear yet if the the new self-driving Bolt EV will require the same level of attention (or lack thereof), but after further testing, we will soon find out.

130 new self-driving vehicles will be joining 50 older versions of the Bolt to cruise the streets of San Francisco, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Detroit for daily tests. Most of the testing is aimed toward perfecting the car’s navigation in city and suburb environments.

Last February, GM published a video of the Bolt navigating through the streets and neighborhoods of San Francisco. Kyle Vogt, CEO of Cruise Automation, explained more in a statement about the recent test drive. He says how the operator of the car can use the Cruise mobile app to select a random destination, and then the car will takeover. In the video, we see the self-driving car detecting and stopping at stop signs, slowing down for pedestrians, and waiting for stop lights.

GM continues to test the Bolt EV vehicles before they are released, making safety a priority. The automaker has yet to set a release date, but have internal goals to see the cars roaming the city streets in the U.S. in the near future. It won’t be long before you pull up next to an electric car that knows more about the roads than you do.