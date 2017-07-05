PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 5, 2017–

Tinyclues today announced that sales and management heavyweight and proven growth driver, Matthieu Chouard, has joined the expanding team at Tinyclues as Senior Vice President Sales EMEA.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005227/en/

Matthieu Chouard, SVP Sales EMEA, Tinyclues (Photo: Business Wire)

Chouard joins from RichRelevance where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager heading up the company’s EMEA operations. He led the company’s rapid EMEA expansion and helped it develop the capacity to meet the region’s rising demand for data-driven personalization and omnichannel retail.

Immediately prior to RichRelevance, Chouard was Vice President Sales at major global vendor of enterprise application software, SAP. In this role, he led the global predictive analytics software team across the EMEA and APAC region. He has also held several senior leadership roles in companies including KXEN, Cameleon Software, Open Text, Netonomy, Netscape and Sybase.

Chouard graduated from Paris University with a Masters in Economic Science and also holds a Diploma in Architecture from Ecole des Beaux Arts de Paris. A keen photographer, Chouard also has a passion for sailing, cycling and hiking.

At Tinyclues, Chouard as Senior Vice President Sales EMEA, will drive the sales strategy and dramatically accelerate growth while expanding the EMEA customer base.

Speaking about his move, Chouard said: “After nearly seven years’ working in the area of personalization, recommendation, CRM, predictive analytics and customer experience, Tinyclues is a natural move for me to make. Tinyclues offers to its 50+ enterprise clients something I really believe in – a marketing platform using AI to help marketers address the true needs of their customers and thus, build relevant relationships and dramatically increase revenue. The very high level of satisfaction of Tinyclues clients and the proven additional revenue generated by the platform also convinced me that this is a company I want to be part of. I’ve worked for a range of small to medium and large organizations and believe my experience and leadership style will help the Tinyclues team grow on to the next levels and become a global leading marketing platform.”

Tinyclues founder and CEO David Bessis said: “Matthieu truly believes in AI-fuelled marketing and how it can help build stronger customer relationships and drive sales growth. It’s great that we have such a senior executive supporting our proposition and growth ambitions as Tinyclues shifts and adjusts to being a global player. We believe our solution is becoming mainstream and Matthieu is now on board to help take us to the next 10x growth stage for the European market. He has an incredible track record for building and leading sales teams at scale – and he’s a great personality too. We are attracting senior executives like Matthieu from bigger companies because they know the future of marketing is in AI. They want to be where it’s happening.”

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading, next generation AI-driven SaaS marketing platform enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Marketers can leverage Tinyclues Action™ easy-to-use, AI augmented interface to efficiently activate customers and orchestrate their marketing agenda to drive revenue and engagement. Tinyclues’ ground-breaking solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to predict the likelihood of any customer to buy any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. As a result, marketers can deliver smart, targeted messages to everyone in their database. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, ClubMed, Corsair, Fnac, Lacoste, La Redoute, Rue du Commerce, Vente-privée, Sarenza, Vestiaire Collective, Voyages-sncf and more are using Tinyclues to orchestrate more than 400 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile notifications, direct mail, call centers or Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

Twitter: @tinyclues

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005227/en/

Tinyclues

Caroline Tailleferd, +33 6 11 64 87 37

caroline.tailleferd@tinyclues.com