Android Nougat has finally entered double digits, five months after it broke the 1 percent barrier. Per Google’s Platform Versions page, the latest and greatest version of the company’s mobile operating system took more than 10 months to hit 11.5 percent adoption. That’s abysmally slow, even if the percentage equates to numbers in the hundreds of millions.

Google started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to Nexus devices in August. To be fair, the company’s Pixel phones, which ship with Android 7.1, only arrived in October. Still, the latest major version of Android typically takes longer than a year to become the most-used release, and unfortunately, Nougat isn’t going to break that trend.

Here are the changes between June and July:

Android 7.0/7.1 Nougat (August 2016): Up 2.0 points to 11.5%

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (October 2015): Up 0.6 points to 31.8%

Android 5.0/5.1 Lollipop (November 2014, March 2015): Down 0.7 points to 30.1%

Android 4.4 KitKat (October 2013): Down 1.0 points to 17.1%

Android 4.1/4.2/4.3 Jelly Bean (July 2012, November 2012, and July 2013): Down 0.7 points to 8.1%

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich (December 2011): Down 0.1 points to 0.7%

Android 2.3 Gingerbread (December 2010): Down 0.1 points to 0.7%

The Platform Versions tool uses data gathered from the Google Play Store app, which requires Android 2.2 and above. This means devices running older versions are not included, nor are devices that don’t have Google Play installed (such as many Android phones and tablets in China, Amazon’s Fire line, and so on). Also, Android versions that have less than 0.1 percent adoption, such as Android 3.0 Honeycomb and Android 2.2 Froyo, are not listed. The next two oldest Android versions will thus likely drop off the list next year.

For the sake of comparison, here’s the Android adoption chart for June:

The Android adoption order now stands as: Marshmallow in first place (as of last month), Lollipop in second, KitKat in third, Jelly Bean in fourth, and ICS and Gingerbread tied for fifth. We’ll be finding out the name for Android O very soon.