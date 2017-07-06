Advanced Materials Artificial Intelligence Platform Recognized for Accelerating Next Generation Product Development

Citrine Informatics, the chemicals and materials artificial intelligence (AI) platform, today announced it has won the World Materials Forum Start-up Challenge Award. The Start-up Challenge recognizes innovative materials solutions from all over the world and Citrine was chosen as the winner from a group of 12 semi-finalists.

Citrine combines AI with the world’s largest materials database to help bring high performance products to market faster for the Fortune 1000. The AI is specifically optimized to take advantage of known relationships in chemistry and physics.

“We are excited for this recognition from one of the most important organizations in the field of materials science,” said Greg Mulholland, CEO of Citrine. “The selection of Citrine for this award validates the massive opportunity to use data and AI technology designed with an understanding of materials and chemicals theory to speed up the product development cycle.”

Citrine’s unique algorithms unify decades of high-quality experimental data both from sources internal to companies and from academic sources and journals. This enriched data then feeds powerful AI systems that can create new materials in record time. Citrine’s predictive intelligence technology has helped organizations hit overall R&D and manufacturing milestones in less than 50% of the time originally forecast.

The World Materials Forum is an industry organization aimed at providing a place for leading politicians, academics and industrialists from all countries to meet in order to exchange information related to materials usage, availability and sustainability.

About Citrine Informatics

Citrine Informatics accelerates the product development cycle for the Fortune 1000 by combining access to the world’s largest materials database with AI designed by materials scientists. Citrine is backed by leading investors including, Innovation Endeavors, DCVC (Data Collective), Prelude Ventures, AME Cloud, XSeed Capital, Morado Ventures, and Ulu Ventures. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, CA. Follow us at @Citrine_io.

