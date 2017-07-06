The company behind some of iOS’ most popular photo editing tools is making another strong move toward embracing Apple’s App Store subscription model.

Israel-based Lightricks announced today it has released the second version of its popular Enlight photo editing app. While it comes with new features, it also boasts a new name: Enlight Photofox. And it comes with a new price: Free.

It was previously $3.99 or more to download. Now Lightricks has made it free to download, while offering a choice of monthly or annual subscription plans to access additional features.

“Enlight was a huge step forward in empowering creativity on mobile, and this new version will push the boundaries even further,” said Zeev Farbman, Co-Founder and CEO of Lightricks, in a statement. “Despite being a new concept, the user relationship with subscription apps is already rapidly evolving.”

The move is a risky one. Lightricks built a strong business by being one of the App Stores’ most successful makers of paid apps.

But last November, Lightricks released the second version of its Facetunes app under the new subscription model. With Facetune 2.0, the company became one of the most high-profile app makers to embrace the subscription model that Apple made more widely available last year.

The hope is that in giving away the app, the company can still convert users to the subscription which offers recurring revenue and a continuous relationship with users.

Farbman said that experiment had gone well, and now the company was ready to push further.

“We’ve seen early success with Facetune 2’s VIP access, with our advanced users finding great value in the advanced capabilities and continuous updates,” he said in his statement.

In addition to the new payment model and name, Enlight Photofox includes a string of new features, including the ability to combine multiple photos, more precise controls over editing and creative functions, and more content built into allow users to enhance their photos.