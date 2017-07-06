As expected, Microsoft announced layoffs today that will affect thousands of its employees. The job cuts will be primarily focused in the company’s sales and marketing organizations as part of a reorganization the tech giant announced internally earlier this week.

The cuts will primarily be focused on Microsoft’s sales division, and a significant majority of them will be outside the U.S. CNBC reported today that the company would cut up to 3,000 jobs, a figure that Microsoft refused to confirm. Overall, Microsoft has 71,000 employees in the U.S., and a total of 121,000 employees.

“Today, we are taking steps to notify some employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions will be eliminated,” Microsoft said in an emailed statement. “Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time-to-time, re-deployment in others.”

Some of the employees affected by the layoffs were informed today, while others have been told that Microsoft is considering eliminating their roles in the future.

The news comes shortly after the close of Microsoft’s fiscal year, which has traditionally been the time the company unveils its plans to cut its number of employees.

Layoffs have been a regular fixture at Microsoft under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella. In 2014, the company announced that it would cut up to 18,000 employees, primarily from its mobile division. The following year brought another 7,800 layoffs, while the company announced another round of up to 1,850 job cuts last year.

Today’s announcement comes just days before Microsoft’s Inspire partner conference, where the company is expected to announce new initiatives aimed at the businesses that resell and build on top of its products. It’s unclear how these changes will affect the Microsoft channel ecosystem in the future, however.