Sports tech company Hudl has announced that it has secured $30 million in funding through a round led by existing investors including Accel, Jeff and Tricia Raikes, and Nelnet. In a news release, Hudl said the investment signals continuing confidence in the company and its mission to capture and bring value to every moment in sports.

“We started offering assisted analysis services two years ago to U.S. high school basketball teams,” said David Graff, CEO of Hudl. “The demand from teams across sports and levels of play has been overwhelming. We’ll provide analysis for over 300,000 games around the world this year.”

With this investment, Hudl intends to continue growing its workforce in the U.S. and abroad. The company currently has nearly 600 employees operating out of 14 countries, with about half located at its world headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“To make this possible, we’re growing our in-house team of analysts to 500 and we’re pairing their work with machine learning and computer vision algorithms to give our customers fast access to their data and reports,” said Graff.

Hudl now serves over 153,000 total active teams across more than 30 sports, and over 5.9 million active users throughout all levels of competition. The company’s platform supports video analysis workflow for youth, high school, club and professional teams.

“We see huge opportunities in the U.S. and abroad and will continue to grow our team globally to bring our products to new markets,” said Matt Mueller, COO of Hudl. “Combine these opportunities with the product innovations we’re currently working on, our new world headquarters opening later this year, and the enthusiasm we’re seeing from the teams we work with and it’s definitely an exciting time to be a part of the company.”

With the latest round of funding and the new headquarters set to open in late 2017, Hudl is now positioned to raise the profile of Lincoln and the Silicon Prairie in addition to increasing its global footprint.

“Nebraska has been a great place to start and grow our company,” said Graff. “We’ve assembled an incredibly talented team in a community that truly supports entrepreneurs. We want to help position the state as one of the most attractive landing spots for talented professionals.”

