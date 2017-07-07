The hype around artificial intelligence has launched a thousand hilarious jokes, from Terminator references to Space Odyssey HAL hilarity. That, plus a number of false starts and dead ends, has meant that the technology often hasn’t gotten the real-world focus and application that it deserves.

But there’s a core group of big-name brands and compelling thought leaders who are about to step on stage and explain how AI can deliver real-world results, in real-world applications, with an impressive return on investment.

MB 2017 is the only conference in Silicon Valley that’s shaking off the hype and giving the microphone to the innovators who can give you the “why” you need to invest in artificial intelligence, plus the “how” that makes it not just cost effective, but profitable.

The event is less than a week away, and we’re chomping at the bit, dying to introduce you to the full spectrum of thought leaders delivering a packed two days of in-depth, hands-on AI knowledge that can’t be found anywhere else.

The full agenda is finally finalized, and we’re hugely excited about the line-up of speakers and sessions. We’ve reproduced it below in all of its glory, but for more info, head to the site. And maybe register while you’re at it?

(In fact, if you register before July 7 at midnight with code GOLDEN-PO, you’ll save 23.6 percent, too.)

A taste of what’s in store

MB 2017 kicks off the party by featuring a fireside chat with Facebook Messenger’s head of product, Stan Chudnovsky, on the future of AI in business, and the conference builds momentum from there.

Luminaries from IBM, the New York Times, Airbnb, Walmart, Coca Cola and 30+ other brands bring news and strategy from the trenches, where they’re seeing seriously unprecedented ROI from their AI products and strategies.

You’ll also meet visionaries from the AI focused start-ups and growth hackers who have the big ideas — the kind that could change the game for real, and which are being realized faster and faster as we get smarter and smarter about applying AI and machine learning.

And then there’s the networking, deal-making, partnership-forming and the infinite number of tiny moments that can change everything for your brand and how you think about your space. And which we don’t think you can find anywhere else.

Register now to be in the thick of the most inspiring AI conference in the valley. We can’t promise immunity from Skynet and HAL jokes, but we can promise actionable insight that’s going to change your business from the ground up.

Let’s get this party started: Register now!

MB 2017

San Francisco | July 11 & 12, 2017

For more information, check out the official MB 2017 page.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

8:30 a.m. Registration and breakfast

9:30 a.m. Opening remarks with VentureBeat CEO Matt Marshall

9:40 a.m. Fireside Chat: “Building a strategy for inhuman to human ROI” with Stan Chudnovsky, Head of Product for Messenger, Facebook

10:05 a.m. Fireside Chat: “How shopping giant Walmart uses AI to bridge online and offline worlds” with Laurent Desegur, VP of Customer Experience, WalmartLabs and Blaise Zerega, Editor in Chief, VentureBeat

10:25 a.m. Fireside Chat: “Why AI needs a magic moment” with Felipe Araujo, Director of Ecommerce, Diane von Furstenberg and Graham Cooke, CEO, Qubit.

10:43 a.m. Strategic company announcement from Digital Genius

10:45 a.m. Networking Break/Consultations

11:05 a.m. Dedicated Sessions:

“Delivering mobile customer engagement: Retailers push mobile to the edge” with Siqi Chen, VP of Product, Postmates; Gregg Brockway, CEO of Chairish, Saumil Mehta, Customers Lead, Square; more speakers to be announced.

“AI 101: It’s all about the data, stupid” with Maria Belousova, CTO, Grubhub; Safia Ali, Director of UX, Stubhub; more speakers to be announced.

“Bot butlers: 5 things you need to know about home assistants and the future” with Deep Varma, VP of Data Engineering at Trulia; Kyle Nel, Executive Director, Lowe’s Innovation Labs, Lowe’s; Michele Chambers Turner, General Manager, Nest.

“Games: Where will tech disruption come from over the next 12 months” with Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer at GamesBeat; Margaret Wallace, CEO of Playmatics; Brandon Wirtz, CEO and Founder at Recognant

11:05 a.m. Strategic company announcements from Apptimize.

11:50 a.m. Lunch break: Networking Lunch in VB commons

1:00 p.m. Strategic company announcements from Slack + Verto Analytics

1:05 p.m. AI Product Showcase: Bark, Azkarbot, Shoto, Visabot, Epytom and more.

1:40 p.m. Name Brands with AI Traction Showcase: Bethany Baker, Data Scientist, Betabrand; Swapnil Shinde, CEO, Mezi; Maggie Moran, Head of Product, Hopper

2:10 p.m. Strategic company announcement from Appdome

2:15 p.m. Networking Break/Expo

3:00 p.m. Dedicated Sessions:

“Fintech Disruption: Five lessons learned from banking AI” with Jake Tyler, CEO, Finn.ai; Dan Stern, Senior Manager of Innovation Delivery, ATB Financial, more speakers to be announced.

“AI 102: Training your algorithms and model” with Joe Bentley, VP of Engineering, GoPro; Erbil Karaman, Head of Product Marketplace, Lyft; Anthony Goldbloom, CEO and co-founder, Kaggle.

“All bots and a bag of chips: New chatbot strategies for customer engagement” with Geeta Wilson, VP of Customer Experience with Humana and Henry Bzeih, Managing Director of Connected and Mobility, KIA USA; Edward Roussel, CIO, Dow Jones of the Wall Street Journal, Daniel Brusilovsky, Digital Initiatives Lead, Golden State Warriors .

3:45 p.m. Networking Break

4:00 p.m. “Real ROI from applied AI” with Rashmy Chatterjee, CMO North America IBM

4:20 p.m. Strategic company announcements from Workmarket; Branch

4:25 p.m. Fireside Chat: Coca-Cola unabashed AI strategy: Up front and personal with Greg Chambers, Global Director, Coca-Cola; Lauren Kunze, CEO, PandoraBots and Matt Marshall, CEO, VentureBeat.

4:45 p.m. Closing Keynote: “AI Lessons from the frontlines” with Christa Quarles, CEO, OpenTable

5:05 p.m. MB Happy Hour party

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

8:30 a.m. Registration/Breakfast

9:30 a.m. Keynote: Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of AI, Amazon

9:50 a.m. Strategic company announcement: Findo

9:50 a.m. Keynote: “The NYTimes, AI and long term engagement” A conversation with Nick Rockwell, CTO, New York Times, and Blaise Zerega, Editor In Chief of VentureBeat.

10:10 a.m. Networking Break/Consultations

10:35 a.m. Dedicated Sessions:

“How AI takes flight in the travel industry” with Matthias Keller, Chief Scientist of Kayak, Adam Medros, SVP of Global Product, TripAdvisor, and Swapnil Shinde, CEO of Mezi, and Wendy Schuchart, Moderator, VentureBeat.

“AI 103: Setting up your ML team” with Andy Barkett, VP of AI and Analytics for Rex Real Estate; Jake Klamka, Founder, Insight Data Science; more speakers to be announced.

“Engagement at scale: How the social giants make it happen” with Thomas Dimson, Head data software engineer at Instagram, Erran Berger, VP of Engineering at LinkedIn, Matt Marshall, CEO, VentureBeat.

“VC outlook on AI’s impact to Adtech and MarTech” with Tim Guleri, Partner, Sierra Ventures; Lisa Calhoun, Founding Partner, Valor Ventures; Blair Frank, moderator, VentureBeat.

10:35 a.m. Main Stage Session: “Rethinking commerce: A playbook for shifting to a realtime, conversational approach to selling.” With Justin Hughes, VP of Product, Nordstrom Trunk Club; Ron Palmeri, Founder and CEO, Layer, and Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Technology, VentureBeat.

10:55 a.m. Main Stage Session: Workmarket

11:20 a.m. AI Showcase with service providers: Chatfuel, Octane.ai, Appli Tools, Soul Machines, Emaze, Clarifai

11:50 a.m. “Artificial Intelligence: Let’s cut the bullshit” with Charlie Cole, CDO, Tumi

12:10 p.m. Strategic company announcement

12:15 p.m. Workshop: “Ecommerce Product Discovery on Mobile Web” with Graham Cook, CEO, Qubit

Lunch and networking in the VB commons

1:15 p.m. Keynote: “Food, cities and where AI will be in five years” with Tony Xu, CEO, DoorDash

1:30 p.m. Fireside Chat: “The future of commerce and AI” with Japjit Tulsi, eBay’s VP of Engineering and Matt Marshall, CEO, VentureBeat.

1:55 p.m. Networking Break

2:05 p.m. Dedicated Sessions:

“The Feedback loop: AI, Machine Learning and the Human in the Middle” with Brandon Purcell, Senior AI analyst, Forrester Research; and Oscar Celma, Director of Research at Pandora.

“A deep dive into early ROI: How the retail industry embraces bots and AI” with Sherif Mityas, Head Strategy and Brand Initiatives at TGI Fridays, Chris Chapo, VP of customer data and analytics, Gap; Heather Bell, Innovation Product Manager, American Eagle Outfitters; Lauren Kunze, CEO, PandoraBots.

“Mobile ad personalization: It’s now or never” with Stewart Rogers, Director of Marketing Technology, more speakers to be announced.

“Design and Digital marketing with AI: A new era of opportunity and challenges” with Marc Maleh, Global Director, Havas; Lauren Von Dehsen, Head of HVAC and UX, Nest; Tim Allen, Partner Global Design, Microsoft; Christian Guirnalda, Director of Open Innovation, Verizon.

2:05 p.m. Main Stage Session: “What if Google, Amazon and Facebook had STARTED with AI algos vs adding them now?” with Peter Relan, board of directors, Discord and GotIt

2:45 p.m. Networking Break and consultations

3:15 p.m. Fireside: Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of AI, Amazon talks to Kelly Blue Book

3:35 p.m. AI Hackathon Winners Announced with Blaise Zerega

3:45 p.m. Fireside Chat: “How AI is changing the commerce experience” with Jeremy Stanley, VP of data science at Instacart and Matt Marshall, CEO of VentureBeat.

4:10 p.m. “Secrets of using AI: It’s the data” with Mike Curtis, Airbnb

4:30 p.m. Closing Keynote

5:00 p.m. Networking Happy Hour