The Ethics and Governance of Artificial Intelligence Fund, created in part by the Omidyar Fund and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, announced its first round of funding today, delivering $7.6 million to a variety of organizations whose work centers on media, criminal justice, and autonomous vehicles.

The $27 million fund for artificial intelligence in the public interest was first announced in early January.

The Knight Foundation will act as fiscal sponsor of the intitiative while Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab will act as anchor institutions for The Ethics and Governance of Artificial Intelligence Fund.

Initial investments of near $6 million at anchor institutions will focus on the exploration of global governance of AI and how AI might reinforce existing biases, particularly as it relates to underserved populations.

An additional $1.7 million will be donated to support the work of nine organizations including:

ITS Rio will translate debates about AI and explore how AI is being deployed in Brazil and Latin America.

AI Now will research how AI is integrated into existing infrastructures, particularly as it relates to healthcare, data collection, and bias.

Access Now and Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence will explore data protection and AI as it relates to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation which will come into effect next year.