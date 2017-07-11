ERP’s Connected, Dimmable, and Programmable LED Drivers Available Globally from Digi-Key

ERP Power LLC (ERP), a leading provider of small, smart and connected LED drivers for the lighting industry, has signed a distribution agreement with Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor.

“Digi-Key continuously exceeds customer expectations from a service perspective,” said Andy Williams, ERP executive vice president. “Digi-Key caters to engineers and the LED lighting design community with 99.9% of orders shipped same day from the industry’s #1 most visited website.”

ERP LED drivers deliver an industry-leading combination of programmable outputs, embedded intelligence, extensive dimmer compatibility, and the industry’s highest power density, at competitive cost. Surge protection devices and step-down transformers from ERP enable a variety of outdoor applications such as roadway lighting, parking areas, and sporting venues. The ERP Power Digi-Key supplier center website will contain data sheets, product training modules, videos, application notes, technical design resources, and engineering tools to help ensure the most efficient and effective integration of ERP drivers into an LED lighting fixture design. ERP LED drivers are targeted at architectural, commercial and industrial applications requiring 10W to 260W of power with dimming, programming and connectivity to the Internet of Lights.

“ERP’s singular focus on LED driver engineering enables Industry 4.0 and IoT experiences to make dimming, scheduling, and ambient scene control as simple as a swipe of your finger or the sound of your voice,” said Tom Busher, VP, Global IP&E at Digi-Key. “Digi-Key and ERP Power want to collaborate with lighting fixture designers as we introduce new bright ideas for packing more power, programming and wireless communications into smaller footprints – delivering cost savings for a broad spectrum of lighting applications.”

About ERP Power

Established in 2004, ERP designs and manufactures small, smart and connected LED driver power electronics for architectural, commercial and industrial lighting applications. Powerful ERP products deliver an industry-leading combination of compact size, extensive dimmer compatibility, wireless controls, programmable output, and high efficiency at competitive cost. Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, ERP owns and operates its own ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility to ensure quality of design, sourcing, production and testing. Learn more online at www.erp-power.com or by emailing SaveEnergy@erp-power.com.

About Digi-Key

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than five million products, with over 1.3 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 650 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key’s broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of industrial sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s deep expertise in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

