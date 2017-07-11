VentureBeat today opens MB 2017: How AI, messaging, and personalization will rock your world. Artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies are affecting the entire marketing ecosystem. Every brand, marketer, product manager, and innovator must be ready to harness AI’s impact as it propels intelligent assistants, bots, smart voice, personalization, and more into the future. Over two intensive days, we’ll explore the entire landscape with top brands like Coca-Cola, Walmart, and the Golden State Warriors, and with leaders from Amazon, Google, Facebook, and other top companies at MB 2017.
How to watch live
You can watch MB 2017 live here, starting at 9:30 a.m. Pacific.
Follow along with us during MB 2017 here and on Twitter @VentureBeat.
Schedule
MB 2017 takes place July 11-12, 2017 and is being held at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco. The agenda for Day One is below; you can peruse the complete agenda here.
Tuesday, July 11
For session descriptions, visit the complete agenda.
9:30 a.m. Opening remarks with VentureBeat CEO Matt Marshall.
9:40 a.m. Fireside Chat: “Facebook’s vision for Messenger and business interactions” with Stan Chudnovsky, Head of Product for Messenger, Facebook.
10:05 a.m. Lightning Talk: “How shopping giant Walmart uses AI to bridge online and offline worlds” with Laurent Desegur, VP of Customer Experience, WalmartLabs, and Blaise Zerega, Editor in Chief, VentureBeat.
10:25 a.m. Fireside Chat: “How Mobile and AI Are Changing the Nature of Personalization” with Felipe Araujo, Director of Ecommerce, Diane von Furstenberg, and Graham Cooke, CEO, Qubit.
10:43 a.m. Strategic company announcement from Digital Genius.
10:45 a.m. Networking Break/Consultations.
11:05 a.m. Dedicated Sessions (will not be livestreamed):
- “Delivering mobile customer engagement: Retailers push mobile to the edge” with Siqi Chen, VP of Product, Postmates; Gregg Brockway, CEO of Chairish; Saumil Mehta, Customers Lead, Square; more speakers to be announced.
- “AI 101: It’s all about the data, stupid” with Safia Ali, Director of UX, StubHub; Jean-Francois Gagné, CEO, Element AI; more speakers to be announced.
- “Bot butlers: 5 things you need to know about home assistants and the future” with Deep Varma, VP of Data Engineering at Trulia; Kyle Nel, Executive Director, Lowe’s Innovation Labs, Lowe’s; Michele Chambers Turner, General Manager, Nest; Blair Hanley Frank, VentureBeat.
- “Games: Where will tech disruption come from over the next 12 months?” with Dean Takahashi, VentureBeat; Margaret Wallace, CEO, Playmatics; Adam Fletcher, CEO, Gyroscope; Kabir Mathur, Head of Business Development, Kiip; Brandon Wirtz, CEO and Founder, Recognant.
11:05 a.m. Mainstage: “A Million Influencers: The Next Wave of Disruption in Video” with Hans Ku, Chief Product Officer, Flipagram, and Rex Lin, Head of Product, Flipagram.
11:30 a.m. Strategic company announcements
11:50 a.m. Lunch break: Networking Lunch in VB commons
1:00 p.m. Company briefings from Slack, Verto Analytics.
1:05 p.m. New AI Startup Showcase: 6 startups on the AI cusp share their innovative breakthroughs in quick five-minute sessions.
- Bark
- Azkarbot
- Shoto
- Visabot
- Epytom
1:40 p.m. Name Brands with AI Traction Showcase:
- Gabriel Kauffman, CEO, GobTech
- Swapnil Shinde, CEO, Mezi
- Maggie Moran, Head of Product, Hopper
- Matthias Keller, Chief Scientist, Kayak
- Joe Bentley, VP of Engineering, GoPro
- Jim Blomo, Director of Engineering, Yelp
2:10 p.m. Strategic company announcement from Appdome.
2:15 p.m. Networking Break/Expo
3:00 p.m. Dedicated Sessions (will not be livestreamed):
- “Fintech Disruption: 5 lessons learned from banking AI” with Jake Tyler, CEO, Finn.ai; Dan Stern, Director of Innovation Delivery, ATB Financial; more speakers to be announced.
- “AI 102: Training your algorithms and model” with Joe Bentley, VP of Engineering, GoPro; Erbil Karaman, Head of Product Marketplace, Lyft; Anthony Goldbloom, CEO and cofounder, Kaggle.
- “All bots and a bag of chips: New chatbot strategies for customer engagement” with Geeta Wilson, VP of Customer Experience, Humana; Henry Bzeih, Managing Director of Connected and Mobility, KIA USA; Himesh Patel, Creative Director, Dow Jones of the Wall Street Journal; and Daniel Brusilovsky, Digital Initiatives Lead, Golden State Warriors.
3:45 p.m. Networking Break
4:00 p.m. “Real ROI from applied AI” with Rashmy Chatterjee, CMO North America, IBM.
4:20 p.m. Strategic company announcements from Workmarket, Branch.
4:25 p.m. Fireside Chat: Coca-Cola unabashed AI strategy: Up front and personal with Greg Chambers, Global Director, Coca-Cola; Lauren Kunze, CEO, PandoraBots; Matt Marshall, CEO, VentureBeat.
4:45 p.m. Closing Keynote: “AI Lessons from the frontlines” with Christa Quarles, CEO, OpenTable.
Day Two of MB 2017 will also be livestreamed. Please view the complete agenda.
For more, catch up on all the news from MB 2017.