VentureBeat today opens MB 2017: How AI, messaging, and personalization will rock your world. Artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies are affecting the entire marketing ecosystem. Every brand, marketer, product manager, and innovator must be ready to harness AI’s impact as it propels intelligent assistants, bots, smart voice, personalization, and more into the future. Over two intensive days, we’ll explore the entire landscape with top brands like Coca-Cola, Walmart, and the Golden State Warriors, and with leaders from Amazon, Google, Facebook, and other top companies at MB 2017.

How to watch live

You can watch MB 2017 live here, starting at 9:30 a.m. Pacific.

Follow along with us during MB 2017 here and on Twitter @VentureBeat.



Schedule

MB 2017 takes place July 11-12, 2017 and is being held at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco. The agenda for Day One is below; you can peruse the complete agenda here.

Tuesday, July 11

For session descriptions, visit the complete agenda.

9:30 a.m. Opening remarks with VentureBeat CEO Matt Marshall.