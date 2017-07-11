Free Nimble Add-in Delivers Contact and Company Background Details to Office 365

Nimble, the pioneer of Social Sales and Marketing CRM, today announced Nimble Smart Contacts App, a new freemium add-in for Microsoft Office 365, Outlook desktop and iOS that delivers instant social business insights on people and companies. Based on the premise that it should be easier for people to connect authentically in today’s over-connected world, Nimble synchronizes individual emails, calendars and contacts into a shared team relationship manager enriched with rich social and business profiles for O365 and Outlook users everywhere they work.

Nimble’s add-in for Outlook Delivers Business Insights Everywhere You Work

Nimble creates instant Live Profiles from team and personal email messages, contacts lists, calendar appointments and social engagements

Social Contact Profile Matching introduces rich contact and company insights

Contact Insights include the Person’s Name, Company Name, Title, Biography, Location, Keywords, Work Experience, Education, and Social Identities

Company Insights include Biography, Industry, Number of Employees, Year Founded, Keywords, Company Type, Revenue, Ticker, CEO Name, Address and Phone

Engagement tracking, reporting and the ability to assign follow-up tasks and schedule reminders within context enhance personal and team productivity

Multi-channel support delivers people and company insights seamlessly across the Web (via Chrome, Safari and Firefox plug-ins), in Web applications such as Microsoft Dynamics, Skype and Microsoft Teams in addition to email, calendar and contacts, in the cloud with Office 365, on the desktop (Windows and Mac) and on mobile devices (iOS and Android)

“The biggest cause of business communication failure is lack of knowledge of who someone is or what their company is about,” says Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble and founder of the pioneering CRM, GoldMine. “Nimble has reimagined relationship management with a Simply Smarter Relationship Manager add-in that works for you, delivering critical contact background details right inside your Office 365 and Outlook inbox,” adds Ferrara.

The new Nimble Smart Contacts is designed to help Office 365 and Outlook professionals spend less time on menial research and more time on meaningful outreach directly from their email messages, calendar appointments, and mobile phone.

“Nimble is a welcome addition to the Office ecosystem as they clearly have an understanding of the needs of business users in a social, global world,” said Rob Howard, Director, Office Product Marketing at Microsoft Corp. “Providing contextual information about contacts helps business relationships flourish, so connecting that capability through the new Nimble add-in for Outlook is a logical step.”

Nimble’s Smart Contacts Add-In for Office 365 & Outlook provides my team and our customers the insights we need on people and companies for us to be able to engage in a relevant, informed and authentic way,” said Ralph Keipert, President/Managing Director at Tahoe Partners, a Nimble Solutions Partner. “Having contextual information from social streams and digital footprints helps build business relationships. Having all of this information in our inbox as we’re talking with customers has transformed how we do business.”

Pricing and Availability

Nimble comes in two versions today: a free Nimble Smart Contacts Add-in and Nimble Business edition at $25 per user per month. The new Nimble Smart Contacts Add-in is available to all Office 365, Outlook desktop Windows/Mac and Outlook iOS users. Existing Outlook users can use Nimble to get insights on contacts and companies and upgrade to the business edition to access team social sales and marketing functionalities. Nimble will be available for Outlook Mobile Android users over the next few months. Nimble delivers relationship insights everywhere you work including G Suite, Outlook, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Hootsuite, iOS and Android.

Nimble Named Market Leader and #1 in Overall Satisfaction in CRM/Sales Intelligence

Nimble has been named best CRM in Market Leadership, Ease of Use and Satisfaction by many experts including: Nimble Named 2017 CRM Watchlist Winner, Nimble Named a Winner in 2017 CRM Watchlist for a Third Year, Joining Salesforce and Microsoft, Nimble Named #1 CRM by G2 Crowd for Customer Satisfaction in Latest 2017 CRM Rankings for the Fourth Year in a Row, Nimble Tops Satisfaction Ratings in G2Crowd’s Spring 2017 Small-Business CRM Software Grid Report.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the pioneer of social sales and marketing CRM for individuals and teams. It allows people to intelligently nurture relationships across email and social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence and marketing automation into a powerful social selling solution. Nimble was founded by Jon Ferrara, the co-founder of GoldMine, a pioneer of SFA, CRM, Relationship Management and Marketing Automation. For more information, visit www.nimble.com. Nimble can be found on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Located in Santa Monica, CA, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community. Nimble Voted Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup of 2017.

