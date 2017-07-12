Software testing company Applitools has raised $8 million for its technology that uses computer vision to recognize changes to websites or mobile apps like typos, missing icons, or other content. Developers using Applitools can catch mistakes or spot variations between version history or web browsers.

“Applitools has actually invented an AI-powered tool that does visual monitoring of all these applications and websites in real time. It is mature, scalable, and reliable, and today serves more than 250 companies from S&P to Fortune 500 companies. It runs millions of tests every week, and it has less than 10 false detections every million evaluations it does,” said Applitools CEO Gil Sever.

Companies currently using the tool include Salesforce, Slack, Microsoft, Twilio, and American Express.

Sever spoke onstage today at MB 2017, a two-day gathering of AI and bot industry innovators held in San Francisco, California on July 11 and 12.

The $8 million round was led by Sierra Ventures with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, iAngels, and La Maison. The fund brings the amount raised by Applitools since launch in 2013 to $15 million.

Applitools is based in San Mateo, California and has offices in Tel Aviv.