U.K.-based fintech startup Curve has raised $10 million in a series A round of investment from Santander InnoVentures, Investec, Connect Ventures, Oxford Capital, and a host of individual investors.

Founded out of London in 2015, Curve offers a mobile app and bank card that aggregates all your existing bank cards into a single entity. So rather than carrying all your credit and bank cards around with you in your wallet, you just carry Curve, which you can use in place of any of your real cards by switching it through the mobile app.

Last week Curve announced another notable new feature, insofar as it can let you switch the bank card you used for a transaction after the payment has already been made.

Prior to now, Curve had raised $3 million in funding, and with its latest cash injection the company will be able to “accelerate growth by building more innovative features and recruiting world-class talent ahead of its full launch,” according to a statement issued by the company.

Curve is currently in beta and available to business customers across Europe. A consumer version of the service is scheduled for launch this year, and although the near-term focus remains on Europe, we’re told that the U.S. could be on its radar in the future.