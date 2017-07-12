Lyft has spent a lot of time building tools that help it simulate the results of machine learning algorithms, and the company plans to make them available more broadly in the near future.

The company’s simulators are a key part of the Lyft’s machine learning development process, according to Erbil Karaman, the head of product for its marketplace team. When Lyft first starts testing machine learning models, they get run through simulators to figure out some of their early impact.

“That does model emulation, and looks at what are called hyper parameters, and some of the outcomes that we care about, and try to tell us early signals for what this model can do different from other models,” he said during a panel at VentureBeat’s MB 2017 conference in San Francisco.

Machine learning touches several key parts of the Lyft experience. The company’s routing algorithm, pricing algorithm, driver matching algorithm, and other systems all rely on machine learning models to some degree or another. Making the tools available to other organizations could help accelerate other companies’ development of machine learning models.

Testing and iterating on machine learning models can be time consuming, especially once companies try to deploy them in production systems to gather better data. Lyft uses its simulation tools as a way to pre-test models, because they have a limited ability to run experiments on the live version of their service.

The ride hailing company is currently in the process of making those internal systems ready for public scrutiny, Karaman said.

“We’ll start with some academia outreach in the next coming months, because we think this will be very relevant, this simulator to understand early signals, or at least outliers,” he said.

Lyft’s move is part of a greater trend among tech companies to open source their internal tools for performing machine learning work. Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon and others have all made substantial investments in releasing key parts of their machine learning stacks to the public through open source software.

Lyft has already released other tools to the public as open source projects, like Envoy, an edge and service proxy.