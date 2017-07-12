Provides Resellers and Distribution Partners with an Affordable Social Sales and Marketing CRM Add-on Solution for Office 365 and GSuite

Nimble, the pioneer of Social Sales and Marketing CRM, today announced the launch of the global Nimble Solution Partner Program to address the growing market need for a simple, affordable contact manager and CRM for Microsoft Office 365 and Google Gsuite users. The program provides resellers, distribution partners, consulting firms and systems integrators with the materials and support they need to deliver a leading small business social sales and marketing CRM solution or service to their customers. Nimble also announced that Kevin Turner has joined Nimble to lead Strategic Partner Development.

“According to Gartner, CRM growth is being driven by SaaS cloud service revenue and small businesses are looking for local technology solution partners to optimize their social sales and marketing business needs,” said Jon Ferrara, CEO, Nimble. “Nimble’s new channel program and products will provide our resellers the social sales and marketing solution and training they need to help small businesses using Office 365 and GSuite grow sales and customers.”

Nimble Hires Kevin Turner, CRM Veteran to Lead Partner Program

Showing a strong commitment to a world class partner program Nimble brings on CRM industry veteran Kevin Turner to lead Strategic Partner Development. Before joining Nimble Kevin Turner was one of the principles at Model Metrics, a Salesforce Consultancy company with over 1,000+ Salesforce deployments that Salesforce acquired.

“Resellers who join the Nimble Partner Program will get in early on a great opportunity to deliver the next generation of social sales and marketing CRM for small and medium fast growing businesses,” says Kevin Turner, Strategic Partner Development at Nimble. “Nimble Solution Providers are supported by sales, marketing, and technical support services, and receive industry-leading product commissions.”

“As a top CSP Partner, it is our job to deliver solutions to our customers that drive results and solve real business problems,” says Michael Spoont, CEO of IV4 – 2016 Microsoft SMB Cloud Partner of the Year for the Northeast. “We strongly believe using Nimble will help enable our customers to achieve transformative results just as it has IV4.”

Nimble Named Microsoft Gold ISV Certified Partner

We are very excited to announce that Nimble has recently become a Microsoft Gold Certified ISV Partner. A Microsoft Gold-Certified partner is a company that has agreed to collaborate and establish a close working relationship with Microsoft. Having this title means that Nimble has earned the highest standards of Microsoft’s widely-recognized partnership program. Such a status means Microsoft has recognized that Nimble has committed itself to evolving Microsoft technologies for the interests of its own needs as well as those of its clients.

“The only way to scale a company is to build and grow partners. That’s how we grew GoldMine CRM to nearly 5 million users and 100 million in revenue,” says Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble and founder of the pioneering CRM, GoldMine. “We are building a world class reseller program to help our Nimble Partners modernize their own social sales and marketing and then do the same for their customers.”

Pricing and Availability

Nimble comes in two versions today: a free Nimble Smart Contacts Add-in and Nimble Business edition at $25 per user per month. The new Nimble Smart Contacts Add-in is available to all Office 365, Outlook desktop Windows/Mac and Outlook iOS users. Existing Outlook users can use Nimble to get insights on contacts and companies and upgrade to the business edition to access team social sales and marketing functionalities. Nimble will be available for Outlook Mobile Android users over the next few months. Nimble delivers relationship insights everywhere you work including G Suite, Outlook, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Hootsuite, iOS and Android.

Nimble Named Market Leader and #1 in Overall Satisfaction in CRM/Sales Intelligence

Nimble has been named best CRM in Market Leadership, Ease of Use and Satisfaction by many experts including: Nimble Named 2017 CRM Watchlist Winner, Nimble Named a Winner in 2017 CRM Watchlist for a Third Year, Joining Salesforce and Microsoft, Nimble Named #1 CRM by G2 Crowd for Customer Satisfaction in Latest 2017 CRM Rankings for the Fourth Year in a Row, Nimble Tops Satisfaction Ratings in G2Crowd’s Spring 2017 Small-Business CRM Software Grid Report.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the pioneer of social sales and marketing CRM for individuals and teams. It allows people to intelligently nurture relationships across email and social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence and marketing automation into a powerful social selling solution. Nimble was founded by Jon Ferrara, the co-founder of GoldMine, a pioneer of SFA, CRM, Relationship Management and Marketing Automation. For more information, visit www.nimble.com. Nimble can be found on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Located in Santa Monica, CA, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community. Nimble Voted Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup of 2017.

