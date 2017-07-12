Meet StreamMerch the First Real-time Plug-in for Buyer & Streamer Interaction

Spreadshirt’s PixelCotton team proudly reveals the release of their new web app called StreamMerch, the first plug-in for Twitch to make gaming merchandise sales highly personalized and interactive. StreamMerch connects streamers and their fans at a whole new level.

The new feature is simple – StreamMerch displays a donation alert in real- time whenever a purchase is made within the StreamMerch shop of the streamer. The alert includes the buyer’s name and a personal message. By providing seconds of fame to a gamer’s loyal following, purchases and other interactions no longer go unnoticed.

The PixelCotton team is a group of gamers who love their streamers – the ability to watch community interactions in real-time, motivated them to develop the innovative Twitch plug-in, StreamMerch. The new app powers a quick merch shop set-up; with just a few clicks it directly connects within the streamer’s channel. Based on Streamlabs, it allows for a real-time donation alert as soon as a fan makes a purchase. Prior to fully launching the plug-in, the team began a beta test by inviting existing partners and their immediate response was very positive, which gave them the confidence to proceed with the complete launch.

“We love the interaction of donations between the community and their streamers. It perfectly showcases how both parties display their respect towards one another – the community by supporting the streamer financially and the streamer by valuing each individual. The former lack of interactions between the merchandising stores of the streamers and their fans was problematic for us – making us motivated to change that dynamic and offer a new method of engagement to take it to the next level,” shares Claudia Schindela, Chief of PixelCotton.

The process of configuring a StreamMerch shop can be done within minutes and is 100% free :

Sign up on streammerch.pixelcotton.com

Authorize the plug-in for Streamlabs (service to manage alerts in Twitch)

Create a product

Determine the royalty rate (how much the streamer will earn per sale)

Style the store

Share your store link

PixelCotton is a dedicated team of gamers within the Spreadshirt family working to support the gaming community. Any streamer is able to earn money with PixelCotton through different levels of royalty earnings and volume kickbacks. It’s completely hassle free – the gamer streams and then PixelCotton produces, ships globally and handles any customer issues. The storefront comes in EUR and USD, offering global customer service in over 12 languages, and is backed by over 15 years worth of Spreadshirt’s global e-commerce, merchandising, and fulfillment experience. Products are produced in both the US and EU for the shortest shipping times and lowest costs to best serve gamers on a global scale.

About PixelCotton

Casual gamer or everyday grinder, gaming enthusiasts from all over the world can find the newest gamer fashions, unlock exclusive gear through in-game achievements, and get their hands on the latest game-inspired fan art. PixelCotton takes gamers to the next level by providing them with gear that literally puts them into the game.

About Spreadshirt

Spreadshirt is the self-expression global e-commerce company. It empowers people to express themselves through creating, discovering, and selling clothing and accessories with messages they want the world to hear. Companies like Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube enable self-expression in the digital world but people don’t have the same opportunities in the real world where the need still exists.

Spreadshirt’s three approaches – create-your-own, marketplace, and shops – provide limitless opportunity for on-person self-expression.

Founded in 2002, Spreadshirt is available in 12 languages, operates five global production sites and ships to over 150 countries. In 2016, the company hit global revenue of $102 million, printed more than 4.1 million items, and had over 70,000 selling partners.

