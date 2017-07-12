When evaluating how AI can help a business, execs should figure out when computers can beat humans, according to Charlie Cole, the chief digital officer at Tumi.

“If you think about the nexus of how you can pragmatically use artificial intelligence in a practical way, you have to ask yourself the question: what can a computer compute way the hell faster than you can, at a one-to-one basis?” he said.

In Tumi’s case, AI allows it to personalize its experience for each customer. The company is working with AgilOne, a software provider that can predict when customers are most likely to buy a product on an individual basis. Using AgilOne’s software, Tumi can predict when its customers are likely to buy its bags and luggage.

“What artificial intelligence allowed us to do is create an individual algorithm to every single one of you,” Cole said.

That information can help Tumi better target promotions to users who are most likely to use them, which is important in the current ecosystem of highly targeted marketing and broad choice among where and what consumers buy.

One of the other key things that companies need to learn is that the quality and organization of their data is critical to the success of machine learning. He pointed out that one of Tumi’s key advantages in the luggage market is that the company has a trove of data about how bags perform after sale.

That information, from when users interact with a product to how that product performs later in its life, can help drive Tumi’s decision making around future products and campaigns.

In his view, more retailers need to make use of proprietary data like that. After all, people are more likely to purchase a new bag when their old one breaks, so using machine learning to understand how to better personalize users’ experience will lead to better results.