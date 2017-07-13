Cloud storage company Box announced a new initiative today that’s aimed at providing developers with a set of tools for building apps that use the company’s platform capabilities.

Called Box Elements, the program will encompass user interface controls and sample code for creating applications and performing common functions. The initiative kicked off today with the official release of four Box UI Elements that were previewed at the company’s BoxWorks conference last year.

Overall, Box Elements is designed to help Box Platform users focus on the core problem of building their application without worrying about common building blocks. Jeetu Patel, Box’s chief strategy officer, said that the forthcoming App Elements and Service Elements will be focused on providing developers with functionality that is frequently used by the Box Platform developer community.

“What we are doing with Box Elements is providing the easiest way that our developer community can build apps with Box Platform,” he said.

Box has invested a great deal in Platform, which allows independent developers to integrate the company’s content services capabilities into their apps. That means it’s possible for a third-party developer to build an application that takes advantage of Box’s work around content governance and compliance with minimal work.

These building blocks are meant to make it even easier, especially for companies that have less experience with building high-quality apps.

The Box Content Picker will let users select files that are stored in the company’s cloud, while Box Content Explorer will let users navigate a set of folders in the cloud service. A Content Uploader will, as the name implies, provide a user interface for sending files into Box, while a Content Previewer feature lets users view content stored with the company without downloading it.

All of those UI Elements — and future ones that Box puts out — will be made available as open source code.

As of today, there are more than 100,000 developers in the Box Platform community, according to Patel. The company is handling over 12 billion API calls per month.

The Elements news comes just a day after Box announced that Dan Levin, its longtime chief operating officer, would be stepping down and veteran tech exec Stephanie Carullo would take his place.

Correction 09:25 Pacific: Dan Levin was Box’s chief operating officer, not its chief strategy officer. The story has been corrected.