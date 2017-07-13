Retail Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents to Receive National Lead Generation Services

Broker Agent 360 has signed an agreement with Movement Mortgage to create and provide customized lead generation services for the company’s loan officer and real estate agent relationships throughout the United States.

“We are pleased to partner with Movement Mortgage to provide a suite of lead generation services,” said Matthew Stamer, Broker Agent 360 founder and CEO. “As Movement Mortgage searched for a lead generation partner, it became apparent our business practices are aligned. Our platform and unique technology will generate significant business for their loan officers.”

In addition to low cost lead generation, Broker Agent 360 will provide advanced real estate search websites and Premium Mortgage Leads® (PML), which enhance lead flow, conversion, and return on investment (ROI). Movement Mortgage also will receive a “Recruiting Zone Module” to strategically recruit top producing agents. More than 1,500 lead generation platforms will be rolled out during the next 24 to 36 months.

Movement Mortgage, the nation’s seventh largest purchase mortgage lenders, has more than 650 branches in 47 states.

Broker Agent 360 enables clients to outpace their competition through superior technological solutions.

“Our products are intuitive because we understand the needs of the industry,” said Stamer.

About Broker Agent 360

Broker Agent 360, a service of Synergy Online Solutions, provides mortgage brokers and real estate agents a complete online solution in one flexible, easily understandable platform. Features include lead generation, a CRM sphere of influence system, complete agent websites, transaction management, deal tracking, social media and blogging, and paperless document storage. This Orlando-based company was founded by industry leader and innovator Matthew Stamer. For more information, visit Broker Agent 360.

About Movement Mortgage

Movement Mortgage exists to love and value people by leading a Movement of Change in its industry, corporate culture, and communities. Founded in 2008, Movement’s goal is to finance one out of every 10 U.S. homebuyers by the year 2025. Movement is known for its customer service-centric business model and innovative loan process, which includes upfront underwriting and a goal to finish the loan process in seven business days. In 2016, Movement originated $12 billion in residential mortgages. For more information, visit Movement Mortgage.

