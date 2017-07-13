Airbnb has announced that businesses using Concur will now be able to make accommodation bookings without leaving the expense management platform.

The move represents an extension of an existing partnership between the two tech firms that dates back to 2014, when Airbnb was integrated into Concur’s Triplink service to help companies better track travel expenses.

Moving forward, SAP-owned Concur will let businesses view and book lodging with Airbnb, alongside existing accommodation providers, when searching through Concur. This is the first time that Airbnb has made its listings available on a corporate travel company’s platform.

“Our customers want to give their employees the ability to take advantage of Airbnb lodging, but within the framework and controls of their existing travel program,” said Concur’s chief product officer, Tim MacDonald. “We partnered with Airbnb to do exactly that. First with Triplink and now with Concur Travel integration, we are providing the control and visibility our customers require, while helping travel managers fulfill their duty of care needs.”

While Airbnb began life as a conduit to connect homeowners with travelers, it has long since evolved into an all-singing platform targeting just about every facet of the traveler realm — including business travel.

Official Airbnb figures state that the number of business travelers expensing Airbnb accommodation grew 33 percent year-on-year in Q2 2017, and almost 15 percent of nights booked on Airbnb last year were for work purposes.

“The lines between business and leisure travel are blurring, with more and more of us combining business trips with weekend stays,” noted David Holyoke, global head of business travel at Airbnb. “Travelers often want to get out and absorb the culture of a city when they’re traveling for business, while travel managers need visibility into employee spend and whereabouts to support corporate policy and duty of care programs.”