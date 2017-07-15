Car manufacturers, take heed: While you’re hard at work redefining the future of driving by developing completely autonomous vehicles, today’s consumers are looking for new cars loaded with both high-tech and safety features. While they’re willing to pay for these bells and whistles, it may not be as much as these features actually cost car companies.

In researching Americans’ feelings toward the ever-evolving state of technology within cars, CheapCarInsurance.net surveyed 1,000 drivers to reveal what features they cared about the most. Of the 10 most important features, eight were safety-related. Side air bags were regarded as the most desired feature, which is appropriate considering these previously optional additions are now standard. Blind spot warning systems, automatic emergency braking and reverse rearview cameras were also some of the favorite features of American motorists.

Silicon Valley may want to cover their ears for this next part: Some of the least important tech features are Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. While companies have aired commercials recently touting their 2017 or 2018 flagship model carrying these automotive operating systems, they are far removed from the most sought-after tech features: USB ports and cruise control.

While companies are focused on putting these latest technologies into their newest models, consumers are telling us they don’t rank anywhere near the most important features for them.

Safety features, such as front fog lamps and rear parking sensors, were seen as more important than Bluetooth connectivity. While plenty of Americans are looking to cut the cord at home, they’re happy with their car’s USB ports so long as an automatic emergency braking system is part of the total package. This is where manufacturers need to pivot and think differently about how they’re constructing various feature packages for cars that will appeal to consumers – while reflecting on the cost.

Some of the most sought-after features are undervalued by consumers. Automotive companies face an uphill battle when it comes to educating buyers on the actual cost of these upgrades. For example, while many are willing to spend more than $400 on side air bags, their actual cost is anywhere between $200 to $1,000.

Automatic emergency braking systems, which can lead to lives being saved, cost upwards of $2,000, but consumers would only value the feature near $250. Though many safety features are making their way into cars for the first time, it seems automobile manufacturers haven’t found a way to bridge the gap between consumer perception of value for these features and the real sticker price.

Another example includes drowsiness awareness systems that help alert drivers struggling to stay awake at the wheel. These systems can retail for anywhere between $2,000 and $12,000, but automotive consumers place its value near $150. Some of the most important, life-saving technology available for cars today just hasn’t transitioned from a nice-to-have to a need-to-have when it comes to the price.

Car manufacturers could move forward by designing technology and safety packages more in tune with consumers’ needs, offering a mix of features that better align with what buyers want. Instead of heated steering wheels or smart cars with in-dash operating systems, like Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, they could work on bundling different types of camera or braking systems together to offer a real value when it comes to safety packages.

Will car companies listen to consumer demands, or is it possible they’ll continue to push additional technologies on consumers who don’t put a high value on them? As the 2018 models start to roll out onto the lots, it’ll be up to the consumers to share their feelings with their wallets so that car companies shift toward features drivers want: technology at a reasonable cost but not at the expense of safety. If a company could do this, the consumer would win, and we would all benefit from safer roadways.

Carly Johnson is a project manager for CheapCarInsurance.net, a car insurance quote site.