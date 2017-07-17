Leading Food And Wellness Venture Fund Adds Multinational Food Industry Expertise

KEEN Growth Capital (“KEEN”), a leading early-stage venture fund focused on better-for-you food and wellness brands, today announced the appointment of a new Venture Partner, David Comeau. Mr. Comeau, current founder and principal of DC50 Advisors and former President of Mondelez International Asia Pacific, enhances the leadership team of KEEN’s food industry experts.

“KEEN’s team of experienced and seasoned professionals is bolstered by the addition of Mr. Comeau as Venture Partner,” said Jerry Bello, Managing Partner of KEEN Growth Capital. “His experience in M&A and developing IP to create value will be a great asset as we grow our portfolio companies. We are thrilled to have David as a Venture Partner.”

“Identifying innovation and white space in the food marketplace has established KEEN as the preferred food and wellness investment partner,” said Mr. Comeau. “I admire KEEN’s ability to accelerate growth by investing intellectual capital and hands-on mentoring in this fast-moving industry. KEEN’s philosophy of positive impact investing in clean and healthy snacking brands demonstrates an on-trend and highly valued investment approach. My expertise and experience will further contribute to firm’s above-market outcomes.”

“The addition of Mr. Comeau to KEEN’s team, with a collective 200 years of food and beverage experience, will enrich our strategic, multinational insights,” said Jonathan Smiga, KEEN Managing Partner. “David is a great addition and will only solidify our position as investment partner of choice in the food and wellness venture arena.”

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food-related companies that generate meaningful social impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long term disease mitigation. KEEN’s infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.

About David Comeau and DC50 Advisors

David J. Comeau, founding Principal of DC50 Advisors LLC was most recently President of Mondelez International Asia Pacific biscuit unit and has extensive food industry experience across the globe including Latin America, Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Comeau has more than 25 years in the food industry with Mondelez International, Kraft Foods and The Campbell Soup Company. Comeau has a B.S. degree in Marketing from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a Masters in International Business Studies from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

