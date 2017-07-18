Global enterprise data science software maker officially relocates to New York and looks to become an integral contributor to the big data ecosystem, in NYC and abroad

Dataiku, the maker of the enterprise data science platform for all members of the data-driven organization, has officially moved their headquarters to brand new offices in downtown New York. Coming off the heels of a $14M series-A funding round, led by New York’s FirstMark capital, and strong global growth in 2016 and early 2017, the company will double their team in their new NYC offices at 26 Broadway in the coming year.

Founded in Europe in 2013, and now with offices in Paris, London, LA, the Bay Area, and New York, Dataiku has grown into a global brand associated with driving innovation through data science. Its flagship product, Dataiku Data Science Studio (DSS), is now used by hundreds of companies around the world, from Fortune 500’s to SMB’s, including L’Oreal, NPR, AXA, HPE, and many others. It allows any organization to create, build, and deliver data products efficiently and effectively using the most recent technologies in data science and machine learning.

“Dataiku has grown in a short time from simply an idea about ‘how to enable companies to use their data the most effectively’ into one of the most powerful enterprise data science tools on the market,” said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. “By officially opening our new headquarters in New York, we’re celebrating a major milestone of becoming a US company and bringing our company-wide passion for data and our philosophy of innovation through collaboration to NYC.”

Dataiku is an international community of ‘passionate data pioneers and nerds’ that employs and is led by some of the top data scientists in the world, who not only create data solutions to solve real-world problems for their clients, but who also continuously explore and push further the frontiers of data science and its technologies.

The company also fosters data science communities around the world with data events and Dataiku Meetups designed to bring together innovators, thought leaders, and industry pioneers. In their new New York offices they plan to continue hosting their popular data science events that will support and inspire thousands of New York data enthusiasts.

