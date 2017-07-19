IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 19, 2017–

EncompaaS is entering the U.S. market in 2017 from its headquarters in Sydney, Australia and establishing its U.S. office in Irvine, California.

EncompaaS has developed a SaaS compliance platform utilizing HPE Content Manager, and deliverable on Microsoft Azure, to provide a cloud compliance solution for all regulated industries including information governance and records compliance management.

In the July editions of FORTUNE and WIRED magazines, the cover stories on the high risk enterprise businesses from banks to pharmaceutical manufacturers are facing in protecting all data flowing thru their global networks from the Cloud.

Compliance expense cost $80 billion (USD) on governance, risk and compliance, and the market is expected to grow reaching $120 billion in the next five years.

The EncompaaS management team members bring 100 years of combined experience designing and delivering enterprise grade compliance management solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719006377/en/

Business Inquiries

EncompaaS

John Baldwin, 949-632-8214

EVP Corporate Development

John.baldwin@encompaas.cloud

or

Media Inquiries

Marquis Advisory Group LLC

Stephen N. Anderson, 415-776-6499

Managing Partner

sanderson@magsf.us