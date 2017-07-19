In this week’s episode, Travis and Stewart discover just how much the field of machine learning, AI, and cognitive computing has grown over the past few years. And naturally, there’s a new AI-powered marketing technology to reveal this week too, as well as a conversation about LinkedIn and its video strategy.

We then talk to the amazing Gary Nix about all things social, branding, and being authentic — something every company needs to focus on if they’re going to succeed.

By listening to this episode of VB Engage, you will hear:

Next week on episode 61, we have Cathy Hackl on to discuss virtual reality and augmented reality content creation and engagement!

If you missed last week’s episode, we interviewed the excellent Ben Parr, who continues the conversation on AI, chatbots, and where this is all headed.

Next week, Stewart and I will be in Seattle at Tune's Postback event, so that episode will be in person!