Nimble, the pioneer of Social Sales and Marketing CRM, has been named Sales Intelligence High Performer and #1 in overall Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform.

Prospect Smarter With Nimble To Nurture Relationships

Nimble has been named a High Performer based on receiving the highest Customer Satisfaction score and having a smaller Market Presence. Ninety-seven percent of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, ninety-six percent of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Nimble at a rate of ninety-three percent. Nimble is also a High Performer and Tops in Satisfaction, ROI and Ease-of-Use in the CRM category.

“Sales organizations that fail to equip their sales team with social selling tools are missing a huge opportunity to increase revenue,” declared A Sales Guy Jim Keenan. His 2015 survey traces a strong and growing relationship between deals closed and social media use. “Fully 64% of sales professionals reported that social media use was directly responsible for at least one closed deal, a dramatic 15% increase from my 2012 report.”

Nimble – The Sales Team Operating System

“Despite the clear advantages of using social business intelligence, sales people are struggling to manage relationships in today’s over-connected world,” added Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble and founder of the pioneering CRM, GoldMine. “We created Nimble to make it easier to establish authentic connections and manage relationships with the context of history of relationships and shared contacts. Our Sales Operating System for teams combines sales intelligence, sales enablement, email tracking and marketing automation into a simple, smart social CRM to help companies grow.”

Nimble Tops LinkedIn Sales Navigator, DiscoverOrg & RainKing in Customer Satisfaction

The G2 Grid℠ report on Sales Intelligence software is an in-depth report of 119 Sales Intelligence vendors in which Nimble was named Sales Intelligence High Performer and #1 in Customer Satisfaction, ahead of LinkedIn Sales Navigator, DiscoverOrg, ZoomInfo, SalesLoft, and RainKing. Rankings are based on independent reviews from over 3,866 business professionals.

Simply Smarter Sales Intelligence Powers Sales and Marketing Prospecting

Nimble is the first CRM that builds itself by connecting the features of Office 365, Outlook, Gsuite or Gmail into an easy-to-use social sales and marketing CRM, bringing sales intelligence from individual email, calendar, and contacts into a shared team solution; enriching contact and business profiles with social insights so salespeople can build rapport with a prospect before reaching out; email tracking and marketing automation.

Nimble Saves Sales Time, Increases Customer Engagement to Drive Results

“There is a powerful stat released by Docurated stating: ‘only a third of sales reps’ time is actually spent selling,” explained Jack Kosakowski, CEO at Creation Agency. “That means the other two thirds is wasted on day-to-day stuff like researching contact details, updating the CRM, or missing intelligence altogether because you’re using multiple technologies that don’t speak to one another. Of course, I understand some of this noise is inevitable, but I also believe that with the right technologies and processes, the amount of noise can easily be cut in half.”

Nimble Adopted Worldwide as Sales Goes Social

Nimble pioneered Smarter Social Sales and Marketing CRM and has experienced tremendous growth of over 100,000 users registering for the platform and over 10,000 paying customers worldwide. “We are grateful for the thousands of Nimble customers who have adopted our product and help us tell our story about how CRM should work for you, everywhere you work,” said Nimble CEO, Jon Ferrara. “The G2 Crowd ratings validate the power, simplicity and high value Nimble provides its customers.”

Nimble Named Best CRM Three Years in a Row by G2 Crowd

These awards follow recent accolades for Nimble, including: King of CRM by GetApp, #1 in CRM Value, #1 CRM in Customer Satisfaction and CRM Market Leader 3 years in a row by G2 Crowd. Nimble was also recognized previously as #1 Sales Intelligence in Customer Satisfaction and overall High Performer. Nimble was named #1 CRM in numerous other reviews over the past six months including; #1 CRM for Small Business by TechnologyAdvice, Highest Rated Software by Small, Mid-Size and Enterprise Business Users, Highest Rated CRM, Highest Rated Sales Intelligence, Best Software 2014 and Highest Rated Ease-of-Setup. Nimble was also recognized previously as #1 Sales Intelligence in Customer Satisfaction and overall High Performer.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the pioneer of social sales and marketing CRM for individuals and teams to intelligently nurture relationships across email and social networks such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence and marketing automation into a powerful social selling solution. Nimble was founded by Jon Ferrara, the co-founder of GoldMine, a pioneer of SFA, CRM, Relationship Management and Marketing Automation. For more information, visit www.nimble.com. Nimble can be found on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

