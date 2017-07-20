Video hosting and streaming company Vimeo has finally found a permanent new CEO — more than a year after the previous chief, Kerry Trainor, stepped down.

Anjali Sud, who served in a couple of positions at Vimeo since 2014, including head of global marketing and senior vice president and general manager of Vimeo’s creator business, will become the permanent replacement to Trainor. This also allows interim CEO Joey Levin to focus on his main duties as head of Vimeo’s parent company, IAC.

“Vimeo is entering an exciting chapter with a renewed focus on the core value that makes our brand special and beloved around the globe — being the number one platform to empower video creators,” said Sud. “With a world-class brand, exceptional product, and thriving community, we are uniquely positioned to define new standards of storytelling and lead the $10 billion video creator market.”

Founded in 2004, Vimeo is often compared to YouTube insofar as anyone can use it to upload videos to share with the world. But the New York-based company has long sought to differentiate its offering by targeting creatives specifically. Indeed, it has previously launched its own paid on-demand service that lets anyone sell TV shows and movies directly to viewers, and it continues to roll out new features with creators firmly in mind. The company claims that more than 800,000 subscribers use its various video creation tools, with more than 240 million people tuning into the platform each month.

Trainor’s decision to step down last year after four years at the helm evidently left the company a little flat-footed, as it has taken a while to fill the position. But it seems the company has been taking its time in order to find the right person.

“Having spent the last year inside the business working closely with Anjali and the team at Vimeo, Anjali has stood out as a leader,” said Levin. “She’s creative, confident, aggressive, and always thinks of our users first. She’s a natural leader, and I expect she will build a very big business at Vimeo.”