Sixty-three percent of marketers can’t get the messaging, timing, and frequency of their push notification strategy right. That’s because push notifications are tricky: On the one hand, they can drive engagement and commerce like no other channel. On the other hand, one misstep — like irrelevance, redundancy, inconvenience — can piss off a customer so badly they’ll drop you right then and there. Or even worse, they’ll go rip you a new one on Twitter and then unsubscribe.

To do push marketing right, you have to be customer-focused. That doesn’t mean “focused on how they can buy more”; that means, focused on what they need, paying attention to what they want, and thinking about what you can do for them. It turns out that sincerity, as in most things, is the key to real engagement.

“At the end of the day, all we’re trying to do as marketers is create better engagement and better experiences across different platforms,” says Marissa Aydlett, VP of marketing at AppBoy, the lifecycle engagement platform for marketing growth and engagement teams. “Brands are listening closely so they can better understand how they can serve more responsive experiences to consumers across different channels.”

It’s clear that consumers have very specific expectations of brands, and how they’re engaging with them — if you’re not driving value, you’re irrelevant. And that’s where push comes in, specifically.

“Over time, push has become really valuable real estate for brands and for consumers to engage on their devices wherever they go, wherever they are,” Aydlett says. “Push essentially has become a product in and of itself. It’s a messaging platform for brands, but it is virtually becoming a product with which you can engage outside of the app today.”

For example, one of AppBoy’s clients, Urban Outfitters, was able to use dynamic audience filters, which let them segment content based on more than just a customer’s location — they were able to also pinpoint that location’s context. For instance, women who love to do fancy cocktails and and check out the nightlife can click right through to party dresses on sale. It’s a super-nuanced type of filtering that reportedly boosted conversions by 75 percent and increased related revenue by 145 percent.

“Brands basically need to create these amazing experiences by connecting product and marketing engagement strategies,” Aydlett explains. “Personalization is just about being very relevant and being contextual.”

“Real time is a big part part of personalization as well,” she adds.” If you’re late, you’re not relevant, right?”

That means utilizing things like send-time optimization, which can draw on customer engagement data over time to pinpoint when a customer is most likely to click through. Urban Outfitters saw a really astonishing 100 percent and more improvement in open rates across all messaging channels.

In the end, it’s about clear and respectful communication — building real relationships across your entire customer base.

“Mobile has allowed us to be connected across so many different channels, and every culture is so unique and so different,” Aydlett says. “The way you message across the board as a brand is something you need to take very, very seriously, and very carefully.”

