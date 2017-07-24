This has been a blockbuster year for tech stocks. We’ll see this week if the bull run can continue with four of tech’s biggest names set to report earnings.

Today: Google’s parent company Alphabet reports after the markets close. The company’s stock is up more than 31 percent over the past year. Investors may be looking to hear about the impact of the E.U.’s fine, the state of the company’s cloud business, and any insight into YouTube.

Wednesday: Facebook is on tap. There’s some talk that profit growth may slow a bit as the company invests more in infrastructure. But its stock is up 35 percent over the past year. And it appears to be slowly strangling Snap to death. Investors will likely want to hear more about user growth and revenue growth from products like Instagram and Messenger.

Thursday: Amazon is up next. The company’s stock is up more than 38 percent over the past year. Expect to hear a lot of questions about its surprise purchase of Whole Foods as investors look for more clues to the scope of its ambitions in physical retail. They’ll also be listening for more data about the growth of Amazon Web Services and indications of how big the cloud business could get.

Thursday: Twitter also reports. It may be overshadowed by Amazon, for better or for worse. But the big drama here is the company’s revenues. Twitter claims it has made headway in stabilizing user growth. That hasn’t translated into revenues…yet. Twitter’s stock is up almost 8 percent over the past year. Yet if it shows weakness in user growth, or can’t show some evidence of revenue traction, expect investors to react unkindly.

Finally, you’ll have to wait until August 1 to hear from Apple about its third quarter results. Analysts are offering mixed outlooks, but the real drama now is any look ahead to the expected unveiling in September of the 10th anniversary iPhone.