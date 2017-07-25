Google has launched Chrome 60 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Among the additions is Touch Bar support, the Paint Timing API, CSS font-display, and improvements to the Credential Management API. You can update to the latest version now using the browser’s built-in silent updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.

Chrome is arguably more than a browser: With over 1 billion users, it’s a major platform that web developers have to consider. In fact, with Chrome’s regular additions and changes, developers have to keep up to ensure they are taking advantage of everything available.

First up, macOS means users can now change the layout of the Touch Bar. Just open up the menu bar, choose View, and hit Customize Touch Bar. You can add and remove buttons, have brightness and volume settings alongside Chrome-specific shortcuts, and even disable typing suggestions.

Chrome now supports the new Paint Timing API, which exposes metrics that capture First Paint and First Contentful Paint and gives developers better insight into their site’s loading performance. No generalized metric perfectly captures when a page is loaded in all cases, but First Paint and First Contentful Paint are “invaluable numbers to measure critical user moments during loading,” according to Google.

Next up, Chrome now supports the CSS @font-face descriptor and corresponding font-display property, allowing developers to specify how and when Chrome displays text content while downloading fonts. Until now, Chrome delayed rendering text until the specified font had been downloaded. But that can time on a poor connection, delaying content from loading.

Lastly, the Credential Management API has been updated: the need for a custom fetch() to access the stored password has been deprecated. The user’s password is now returned directly as part of the PasswordCredential.

Other developer features in this release include:

For what’s new in the browser’s DevTools, check out the release notes.

Chrome 60 also implements 340 security fixes. The following ones were found by external researchers:

[$10000][728887] High CVE-2017-5091: Use after free in IndexedDB. Reported by Ned Williamson on 2017-06-02

[$5000][733549] High CVE-2017-5092: Use after free in PPAPI. Reported by Yu Zhou, Yuan Deng of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab (蚂蚁金服巴斯光年安全实验室) on 2017-06-15

[$3000][550017] High CVE-2017-5093: UI spoofing in Blink. Reported by Luan Herrera on 2015-10-31

[$1000][702946] High CVE-2017-5094: Type confusion in extensions. Anonymous on 2017-03-19

[$1000][732661] High CVE-2017-5095: Out-of-bounds write in PDFium. Anonymous on 2017-06-13

[$TBD][714442] High CVE-2017-5096: User information leak via Android intents. Takeshi Terada on 2017-04-23

[$TBD][740789] High CVE-2017-5097: Out-of-bounds read in Skia. Anonymous on 2017-07-11

[$TBD][740803] High CVE-2017-5098: Use after free in V8. Jihoon Kim on 2017-07-11

[$N/A][733548] High CVE-2017-5099: Out-of-bounds write in PPAPI. Yuan Deng, Yu Zhou of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab (蚂蚁金服巴斯光年安全实验室) on 2017-06-15

[$2000][718292] Medium CVE-2017-5100: Use after free in Chrome Apps. Anonymous on 2017-05-04

[$1000][681740] Medium CVE-2017-5101: URL spoofing in OmniBox. Luan Herrera on 2017-01-17

[$1000][727678] Medium CVE-2017-5102: Uninitialized use in Skia. Anonymous on 2017-05-30

[$500][726199] Medium CVE-2017-5103: Uninitialized use in Skia. Anonymous on 2017-05-25

[$500][729105] Medium CVE-2017-5104: UI spoofing in browser. Khalil Zhani on 2017-06-02

[$N/A][742407] Medium CVE-2017-7000: Pointer disclosure in SQLite. Chaitin Security Research Lab (@ChaitinTech) working with Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative

[$1000][729979] Low CVE-2017-5105: URL spoofing in OmniBox. Rayyan Bijoora on 2017-06-06

[$TBD][714628] Medium CVE-2017-5106: URL spoofing in OmniBox. Jack Zac on 2017-04-24

[$N/A][686253] Low CVE-2017-5107: User information leak via SVG. David Kohlbrenner of UC San Diego on 2017-01-27

[$N/A][695830] Low CVE-2017-5108: Type confusion in PDFium. Guang Gong of Alpha Team, Qihoo 360 on 2017-02-24

[$N/A][710400] Low CVE-2017-5109: UI spoofing in browser. José María Acuña Morgado on 2017-04-11

[$N/A][717476] Low CVE-2017-5110: UI spoofing in payments dialog. xisigr of Tencent’s Xuanwu Lab on 2017-05-02

[748565] Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other initiatives

Google thus spent at least $26,000 in bug bounties for this release. As always, the security fixes alone should be enough incentive for you to upgrade.

Google releases a new version of its browser every six weeks or so. Chrome 61 will arrive by early September.