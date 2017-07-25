Inbound marketing and sales company HubSpot has acquired Kemvi, a fledgling startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to automatically extract information from websites, press releases, blog posts, and SEC filings in order to serve sales reps key insights into prospects. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded out of Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2006, HubSpot is a giant of the sales and marketing realm, offering a suite of tools that include CRM software, social media publishing and monitoring, email marketing, blogging, SEO, marketing automation, and analytics. Kemvi was founded out of San Francisco back in 2014 and had only raised a small amount of seed funding, but its core product offering seems like a good fit for HubSpot.

Indeed, the company’s DeepGraph engine targets B2B companies with learning algorithms that can extract meaningful information and insights from any piece of digital text and then merge that with data and knowledge from companies’ own internal sales and marketing teams to forecast buyers’ behavior.

As a result of its acquisition, Kemvi’s technology will be integrated into HubSpot CRM, enabling salespeople to automate some of their research into prospects.

“Today’s consumers expect a personalized experience throughout the buying process, meaning that the modern salesperson needs to spend valuable time conducting research and tailoring each interaction with that buyer,” explained HubSpot cofounder and CEO Brian Halligan. “AI optimizes that process, saving time for the salesperson and delivering a world-class experience for the consumer. Kemvi’s DeepGraph technology gives salespeople that added boost to better connect with their prospects and close the deal without getting bogged down in time-consuming tasks.”