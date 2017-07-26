Delivering on a pledge made earlier this year, Amazon announced today that it has created 50,000 job openings for various roles across its fulfillment network in the U.S.

Of those postings, 10,000 are for part-time gigs, while the rest are for full-time positions. The roles span the duties required to “pick, pack, and ship customer orders” across its various warehouses, the company said.

Back in January, Amazon said it would increase its U.S. headcount over the next 18 months to 280,000 employees, an increase of around 55 percent. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 341,400 full-time and part-time employees around the world.

In terms of employment, Amazon still can’t match rival Walmart’s 2.3 million global employee base. Still, 50,000 jobs is a massive number that highlights Amazon’s ambitions. The announcement comes a day after the company said it was adding another 450 people in the U.K.

“We’re excited to be creating great jobs that offer highly competitive wages, benefits starting on day one, and the chance for employees to go back to school through our Career Choice program,” said John Olsen, vice president of Amazon’s Worldwide Operations Human Resources, in a statement.

Amazon is in a hurry to fill those spots. The company is hosting job fairs at 10 of its fulfillment centers on August 2 to give candidates a look inside, and it plans to make job offers to some candidates on the spot.